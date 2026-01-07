The South African Supreme Court has decided to review Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali Mlosthwa's ongoing divorce saga

The news about their divorce being reviewed after the internationally acclaimed star appealed the verdict passed in October last year

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the ongoing divorce saga

Bathong, we've just started off a new year, and already the once-popular couple Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa have made headlines once again on social media regarding their messy divorce scandal.

On Tuesday, 6 January 2026, the internet streets buzzed as it was confirmed that the Supreme Court will be reviewing the two stars' ongoing divorce saga, after the actress was favoured in the ruling that took place last year, in which the internationally acclaimed DJ has appealed.

The popular online user and gossip page, MDNews, recently shared the news about this new development on their social account and wrote:

"Black Coffee granted leave to appeal in divorce battle with Enhle Mbali. The protracted divorce battle between South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee is poised to enter a new chapter as the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) prepares to revisit key legal issues later this year.

"At the heart of the appeal are two contested questions of law, whether a valid customary marriage ever existed, and whether the maintenance award in favour of Mlotshwa was correctly granted. Black Coffee argues the trial judge erred in both respects, claiming there was no factual basis for the spousal maintenance order and that earlier evidence did not support consent to a customary marriage."

See the full post below:

Mzansi reacts to this new development

Shortly after the news about the Supreme Court reviewing Coffee and Mlotshwa's divorce went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@AladyPL said:

"I thought they were finally done."

@LadyMpopi wrote:

"He knows he's fighting a losing battle. But just like Vodacom did to Makate, the intention is to frustrate and delay the sharing. He will rather enrich lawyers than get it over and done. What a sad, bitter man. Does she still get her divorce decree, or does she have to wait?"

@zeek50101 commented:

"So basically, Black Coffee doesn’t want the responsibility of taking care of his family? He just wants to cruise through life? I also feel like someone is influencing him, because no way. Black men hate taking care of their families, shame."

@teffo_ME responded:

"He should just let his kids eat, anything the mother benefits from you, your kids benefit, put the hate you have for their mother aside."

Enhle's mother defends her

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bongi Mlotshwa had tongues wagging this week when she commented on Lungie Maphumulo's shade. DJ Black Coffee's sister infuriated Enhle Mbali's fans this week when she blasted her former sister-in-law.

"Good luck to her. From where I am standing, I don't think she will win this, but let me wish her well," she wrote.

In her Instagram message, Bongi comforted her daughter and prayed to God that she would be protected at all times.

