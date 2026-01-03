MaWhoo's team released a statement confirming the singer couldn't perform at the RustyRocks Metro FM Tap Into 2026 event at Sun City due to a severe racial incident en route

The attack damaged their bus significantly, causing delays that made arrival impossible despite efforts from all involved parties

Management apologised to fans and stakeholders while vowing to seek justice against the identified perpetrators

Mzansi's amapiano sensation MaWhoo kicked off 2026 with unfortunate news as her team issued a media statement detailing a racial attack that derailed her New Year's Eve plans.

The singer, whose real name is Ntobeko Ngema, was set to light up the stage at the RustyRocks Metro FM Tap Into 2026 event at Sun City Resort, but couldn't make it after an unexpected ordeal on the road.

According to the statement shared on X by Piano Connect, while heading to Sun City from a previous gig, MaWhoo and her crew faced a severe racial incident and assault.

This led to major damage to their touring bus, sparking significant delays. Despite pulling out all stops alongside the RustyRocks organisers, time ran out, and MaWhoo, who recently questioned Ukhozi FM's voting system for the song of the year, was forced to miss the scheduled slot.

MaWhoo's team apologises for the inconvenience caused

The team expressed deep regret over the no-show, acknowledging the letdown for eager fans and partners.

They emphasised that the circumstances were entirely out of the singer's hands, mentioning the emotional toll on everyone involved.

In a show of accountability, they offered sincere apologies and committed to making things right where possible.

Further, the statement confirmed that details of the attackers have been gathered, with plans to pursue legal steps.

Read the full statement in the post below:

Mzansi reacts with outrage and support

Social media erupted as the news spread via the X post. Fans voiced shock and solidarity, with many calling for swift arrests.

@MPH_Power commented:

"What a disgraceful act."

Another user, @oyenothandwayo, stated:

"I hate racists."

@Khathi_kaSongo wanted more details, asking:

"Is there no video of this hooliganism? How can we to track them down with no pictures, eish!"

@325C_K remarked:

"In this day and age! Come on. My apologies."

But @MathopoEki57 noted something different. He focused on the statement itself and commented:

"This statement is dodgy."

Another voice on the platform, @HappyMolokomme, said simply:

"Kunzima [These are difficult times.]"

MaWhoo's rise in the amapiano scene

MaWhoo has become a force in Mzansi's music world since bursting onto the scene with her soulful voice and catchy tracks.

Hits like Kulula and collaborations with heavyweights such as DJ Maphorisa have earned her a dedicated following and spots at major events.

Her style blends amapiano grooves with emotional depth, resonating with fans across generations.

2025 was a banner year for the star, marked by award nods, sold-out shows, and growing international buzz.

