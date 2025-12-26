South African 3Step and Amapiano vocalist MaWhoo has questioned Ukhozi FM's voting system for the Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka contest

In a viral video, MaWhoo accused the radio station of switching the names of the artist and the song after a vote had been placed for her song

Mzansi offered their mixed views on this, with some saying they are not surprised that this is happening this year

MaWhoo raised a major concern over Ukhozi FM's voting system for the crossover song contest.

More artists are questioning Ukhozi FM's Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka contest, also known as the Crossover Song Contest.

After introducing a system which they claim guarantees transparency between fans and the station, it seems as though MaWhoo is not entirely satisfied.

MaWhoo drags Ukhozi FM

The Amapiano and 3Step vocalist, who also dabbles in Maskandi and AfroPop, was over the moon when her song entered the top 10 for the first time since the start of her career.

MaWhoo's hit song Bengicela, featuring GL_Ceejay, Thuthukela and Jazzwrld, is competing for the Song of the Year title on the KwaZulu-Natal-based radio station. Excited fans vote for Ingoma E. However, they are met with disappointment when the feedback message comes back with another artist's name.

In a video posted by PianoConnect on X, MaWhoo asked for these problems to be fixed promptly as the closing date for the voting lines is fast approaching.

"When many people vote for Ingoma E, the thank you message that usually comes after voting is written in someone else's name. So, I wanted to understand why this happens. I have been receiving numerous DMs from fans who also expressed concern over this. Others voted for me 17 times. Please correct this, as I do not want my efforts to go to waste.

"I was very happy when my song made it to the Ukhozi FM top 10 list. Then the next thing, this happens. No, this means our efforts are being wasted."

Mzansi reacts to MaWhoo's message

This is how some people reacted to MaWhoo's video:

@uNaledii said:

"Unfortunately, this one is still new to the game. This one battle she won’t fix. People have been complaining for a looooong time, and here we are still unresolved. We know they’re voting system is rigged, or maybe if she’s lucky pretty privilege might work."

@SimandManzini responded:

"It’s been like that for many years, they already have their song of the year, and other lists voting doesn’t count on Ukhozi."

MaWhoo has questioned Ukhozi FM's voting system after noticing a glitch.

@_GLKD_ shared:

"The problem started when y’all made @ukhozi_fm the standard for Song of the Year when it’s not."

@umxhosa was worried:

"This is concerning. Is she suggesting there might be an error in the system, or even that the votes are being misallocated intentionally? Has there been any official response from Ukhosi FM?"

MaWhoo thanks fans for Ukhozi FM nod

In a previous report from Briefly News, in 2024, the South African Amapiano singer MaWhoo expressed gratitude after winning the Song of the Year.

Mthandeni SK's Gucci won the Ukhozi FM Song of the Year, and it features MaWhoo. Many social media users and music lovers flooded the comment section with their reactions to MaWhoo winning, with some saying she deserved it, while others disapproved of the decision. She wrote in excitement, "Gucci. Song of the year, thank you again."

