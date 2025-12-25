Nomalanga Shozi's Appeal For Donations To DJ Warras' Kids Divides Mzansi: "Warras Was Well-Off"
- Talented actress and TV host Nomalanga Shozi urged Mzansi to donate money, asking for any amount to help DJ Warras's sons
- The actress, who is also a radio personality, shared a website link where people can send their donations, appealing to the fatherlessness of the children as a motivation
- The few users who commented on the post did not see eye-to-eye with the actress, citing that there was no need as DJ Warras was relatively well-off
Nomalanga Shozi, beloved actress and radio personality, has taken to social media to urge South Africans to contribute financially to support the sons of DJ Warras.
Her plea stems from a deep concern for the fatherless children and the challenges they may face without their dad.
The actress, who recently bid farewell to the late DJ, also shared a website link for the donations.
Part of her caption read:
"Please use the link below to donate any amount, big or small, and help us hold the line for Warrick’s sons."
See her X post below:
Fans have mixed reactions
While Nomalanga's intentions were noble, the response has been mixed.
Many social media users expressed scepticism regarding the need for donations, pointing out DJ Warras's perceived financial stability.
Comments highlighted a split perspective on whether the appeal was essential or overreaching.
@ChrisAzola commented:
"He had businesses and lots of money. Why should people donate to that kind of a person?"
On a different post about the same thing, @Mafa6232 said:
"Don't celebrities have life covers for the inevitable? Or ba phelela net [Do they live just] for vibes? Nah, it just doesn't make sense that this lot when they die donations are always needed."
On the post, Billionaire and friend of Rob Hersov asked for donations and X users were even more divided.
@Thulaganyo_G wrote:
"Isn’t Rob Hersov a billionaire? Why isn’t he paying this money alone?"
Another user, @El_Shade_D, chimed in:
"It hurts when ordinary citizens are required to help out of pity when there’s no one pitying them."
DJ Warras passes away
DJ Warras, whose real name was Warrick Robert Stock, was a prominent South African media personality, radio and club DJ, television presenter, podcaster, and entrepreneur.
He was best known for his work on SABC1's Live AMP, co-hosting The Shady PHodcast with DJ PH, and his contributions to South Africa's entertainment and nightlife scene.
Tragically, DJ Warras was shot and killed in broad daylight on December 16, 2025, in the Johannesburg CBD.
He was reportedly involved in managing security operations at a hijacked building during the eviction of illegal occupants when the incident occurred.
He was 40 years old at the time. The DJ was laid to rest in a private funeral in Johannesburg.
Penuel The Black Pen urges Mzansi to live fully in honour of DJ Warras
In a previous report by Briefly News, popular podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa appealed to Mzansi to live intentionally in honour of the late DJ.
Source: Briefly News
