Popular South African podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa has urged fans to live intentionally

The podcaster's comments came after his speech at DJ Warras's memorial service, where he touched hearts

Fans commended the podcaster, who's also known as Penuel the Black Pen, for his wise words and strength

Penuel urged his fans to live intentionally. Image: Penuel The Black Pen

Popular South African podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa, known professionally as Penuel the Black Pen, urged Mzansi to live intentionally, citing that tomorrow is unknown.

The intellectually inclined podcaster, who once compared himself to the late Charlie Kirk, made the comments after receiving widespread praise from fans for his touching speech at the memorial service for slain entertainer, DJ Warras.

Penuel the Black Pen appealed to Mzansi by quoting American politician and motivational speaker Les Brown, saying:

"Live full. Die empty."

The podcaster also said:

"The reality is, in this world we are in, we are all on borrowed time."

Watch his full video in the post below:

Fans leave their comments

X followers of the podcaster flooded his comments section with praise for his wisdom and strength.

Many others commented on the legacy of DJ Warras, whose last X post about weapons and thieves struck Mzansi as ironic.

X user, @streetcode01, wrote:

"Warras's passing hit so had and reminded me of AKA's passing. It also hit me hard. I love how they were so passionate and patriotic about South Africa. With Warras, though, it's particularly painful because we looked forward to his views and wisdom when he spoke."

Another user, @ralthea_abcdefg, said:

"I just wanted to say thanks for being real at Warras's memorial. Your words hit home and showed your kind, passionate and selfless side. I'm inspired to keep tuning in to your podcasts."

One poster, @kwaito_za, commented:

"Thanks for handling the process with decency, champ!"

Another tweet from @XhokoCebo read:

"Thanks, Pen. Take care of yourself too, buddy."

Participant, @sojizolisa, said to the podcaster:

"You are an intelligent person, Penuel."

Commenter, @ngobenihc, said:

"Thanks, bro. Keep up the good work."

Penuel extends gratitude to supporters

The podcaster kicked off his message by thanking supporters who reached out to him after his speech at DJ Warras's memorial service.

He said that in addition to people who met him on the street, a lot more people messaged him on various platforms such as WhatsApp, DMs and email, sending condolences and comforting words.

Admitting that he could not reply to all of them, he emphasised the high number of such messages.

He thanked these well-wishers not just for himself, but also on behalf of the family and friends of DJ Warras.

Penuel says intentional living is important

Speaking to Mzansi at large, the South African podcaster said: "I urge you to live every day intentionally."

He said that while he was aware that some people grind for money, he urged them to spend quality time with their loved ones.

He proceeded to say that if DJ Warras had known that he would not see 2026, he would have most likely opted to spend even more quality time with his family.

The podcaster advised Mzansi to use DJ Warras's life as inspiration, adding that although he died at the age of 40, he had lived a full life.

Penuel Mlotshwa was praised for his speech at DJ Warras's memorial service. Image: Penuel The Black Pen

