Former YFM radio personality MoFlava has paid tribute to his former colleague, DJ Warras

DJ Warras was gunned down on 16 December 2025 in Carlton Centre, Johannesburg

Fans of the media personality took to social media this week to bid farewell to him

947 radio personality, MoFlava, bid farewell to his late YFM co-star DJ Warras, born Warrick Stock, who was murdered on 16 December 2025.

Stock had social media buzzing this week when celebrities such as Tumelo Ramaphosa and Anele Mdoda honoured him.

Metro FM's radio personality Lerato Kganyago, who worked with Stock on Live AMP, also paid tribute to him on social media this week.

The former 5FM radio personality commented on DJ Warras' passing on his X account Thursday, 18 December 2025.

"May his soul rest in peace. I will forever remember the lekker times we shared together as broers and colleagues in the industry. Condolences to his family and all those who adored him," he said.

Social media users respond to the DJ's post

@sydneymaswangan replied:

"Hade (sorry) MO! I still can't believe Warras is gone. Just like that? On Monday, I was catching up on the interview they did with Touch."

@moradia78 reacted:

"So what are you doing as an influencer to change the situation, so that next time it's not you? Tomorrow you will forget about it as if nothing happened. Where's the movement called justice for @akaworldwide? They're moving on with life as if nothing happened."

@IndodaTumelo said:

"We’re losing valuable people year by year."

@Nellmphoo responded:

"I laughed too, right now, RIP to the patriotic brother."

@dazuka_thami replied:

"Sorry for your loss."

@abby_makgale said:

"We need the death penalty because criminals have it in their constitution."

@FaithMangope wrote on X:

"There are days when I feel like the criminals in this country are winning against the citizens. This is one of those days. We call this day the day of Reconciliation, and yet economic justice has not been realised. We are the most unequal country in the world. Then we have a government that has made the existence of Orania, Kleinfontein, 'normal', while it watches when right-wing establishments that would want to see this democracy perish lobby in America. It’s disgraceful. Furthermore, South Africans are tired of being the victims of criminal networks and syndicates who are allegedly in bed with officials. It's exhausting. Nothing is reconciling about it. And it’s only a matter of time before the citizens show you just how tired they are. Wake up."

DJ Warras commented on his death in November 2025

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented radio personality DJ Warras commented on his death back in November 2025, before he was gunned down on 16 December 2025.

The media personality also revealed how he would protect himself in Johannesburg days before his death.

South Africans on social media paid tribute to the fan-favourite media personality, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday.

