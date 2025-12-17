Award-winning TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago recently paid tribute to DJ Warras, who passed away on 16 December 2025

The beauty queen and media personality took to social media on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, to say goodbye to Warras

Fans of the Metro FM radio personality commented on Kganyago's tribute post on social media this week

Metro FM's Lerato Kganyago says goodbye to DJ Warras. Images: LeratoKganyago

Source: Instagram

Talented Metro FM radio personality and former TV host Lerato Kganyago has honoured her late colleague Warrick Stock, known as DJ Warras, who was gunned down on 16 December 2025.

Stock made headlines this week when his last social media post about weapons and thieves trended on X.

The late 5FM radio personality also caused a buzz online when Mzansi Magic paid tribute to him on social media.

The Metro FM radio personality paid tribute to her former Live AMP co-host on her Instagram account on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

"I’m sorry, my friend, you stayed consistent over the years, always a brother and a great adviser. I love you forever, Warrick," she wrote.

In the post, Kganyago shared photos of herself with the late 5FM radio personality as well as AKA and Riky Rick.

South Africans react to Kganyago's post

Fikile Vezi reacted:

"My deepest condolences, mother. You in my thoughts and prayers🕯️🤍🫂🙏."

ThatoEntleLuv wrote:

"Slides 7 and 8 are a hard pill to swallow. They are all reunited. Condolences mother."

IheingNthabi said:

"Slides 7 and 8 hit home, no re lahlehetswe stru," (We really lost important people.)

MphoLeezo responded:

"Slides 7 and 8 hit harder!💔😩."

Nondumiso Mlomo reacted:

"To think you're the only one alive in these slides😢."

GabisileT commented:

"Oh, my Rato, I’m so sorry."

CoachForgy said:

"Frame 7 and 8. 😢 Life is so fragile."

KokiKelz replied:

"RIP to our brother.... And the thighs, please give me the thighs🔥."

@AvainAfrica replied:

"Warras was eternally amused that we became friends and that I had no idea who he was. Didn’t know he was famous, didn’t know he was on TV, didn’t know he had a podcast, no idea he was a DJ, just that he was a lekker guy who left lekker voice notes that I couldn’t play in front of my kids. Yesterday I walked around the V&A, and I oddly found myself looking for him, knowing full well he was in Jozi. I just had this sense that he wasn’t home. I almost had an out-of-body experience when I asked my husband last night what the time was when that happened, and he said, “around 12. You are already so missed, Warrick."

Lerato Kganyago mourns DJ Warras. Images: Shady_Lurker

Source: Twitter

Anele Mdoda pays tribute to DJ Warras: "Lala ke bhuti"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda recently honoured DJ Warras, who passed away on Reconciliation Day.

The award-winning broadcaster took to social media on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, to bid farewell to Warras.

South Africans took to Mdoda's social media post to pay tribute to the late YFM radio personality.

