Multi-award-winning YouTube channel Podcast and Chill recently paid tribute to DJ Warras

The late radio personality passed away on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, after he was gunned down in Johannesburg

South Africans and fans of the late TV and radio personality took to social media on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, to honour him

Podcast and Chill Network paid tribute to their late co-host, DJ Warras, who was murdered on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

The late radio and TV personality made headlines when his comments about his death in November 2025 trended online.

Mzansi Magic also paid tribute to the TV presenter, who hosted their popular TV show Ngicela iVisa on their channel.

The YouTube channel paid tribute to the radio personality on its X account on Wednesday, 17 December 2025.

"We’d love to send our deepest condolences to Dj Warras family and friends in this difficult moment. We lost a real one. RIP DJ Warras," said the network.

Social media users respond to the network's post

@Bee_Moshani replied:

"And he was my favourite guest every time. Every single damm time!"

@Swart_Koning reacted:

"A friend of the show."

@Kool_stevens wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@ManqobaMbuli_ said:

"Most definitely, thanks to the Podcast and Chill fam for bringing DJ Warras onto the show, I am not okay #EIPDJWARRAS #JusticeForDjWarras #shadypodcast #podcastandchill."

@lynndp66 replied:

"It's so heartbreaking for such a good man to be executed in public, but criminals do as they please. Condolences to his family."

@BradChilling reacted:

"We are losing young voices that plant the seed for change. He had more to do and say. Always the wrong ones that go."

@GaytonMcK_ said:

"Rest easy, king. You gave us the very best of you Warras, thank you."

@tebogo_leso replied:

"He died while removing illegal immigrants from hijacked buildings. Rest easy, patriot."

@lala50354419 responded:

"This is really sad."

@veli_whatatime commented:

"I know that this case is going to be solved, I bet @SizweDhlomo is using all his reach right now."

@CCA_830901 reacted:

"An angel has fallen. Go safely, Warras Stock. RIP. Justice will be served."

@Barbaharee1 wrote:

"The king of the house in Vereeniging."

@ManqobaMbuli_ said:

"I can't believe today turned out like this."

@destiny_ndlovu replied:

"Heartbreaking. Rest well #DJWarras."

@PhilaMnyaizaEC reacted:

"That's the thing, bro! We have people who are benefiting from crime in positions of power! I lost my hardworking South African father to an illegal immigrant who got a job as a truck driver with no license! 2009, just outside of Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal! The case disappeared!"

