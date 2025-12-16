Global site navigation

SA Reacts to DJ Warra's Last Post on X About Weapons and Thieves: "The Irony of his Last Post"
by  Rae Seleme
3 min read

  • Popular radio and television personality, DJ Warras, who was shot and killed in Johannesburg, posted about weapons before his death
  • The death of the media personality, who died on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, shocked South Africans
  • Fans, as well as industry colleagues, took to social media this week to pay tribute to him
DJ Warras posts about guns and weapons
DJ Warra's last post on about guns and thieves. Image: ShadyLurker
Source: Instagram

Media personality DJ Warras, who was killed in Carlton Centre, posted about weapons and thieves before his death.

Fans of the former Live AMP TV presenter and podcaster, Sol Phenduka, were saddened to hear about his death on social media and paid tribute to in the

Warras, also known as Shady Luker, was gunned down like DJ Sumbody in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

The media personality posted about weapons and thieves on his X account on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, in the morning.

"Ummm … Whaaaat? She was carrying '2 weapons'. The thieves had no chance," he wrote.

South Africans respond to the DJ's last post

@MsBeauty_N said:

"Oh, God I am crying right now, I hope it’s not you."

@ZoeDaLastLetter replied:

"DJ Warras spoke about taking back hijacked buildings and how dangerous it was."

@Mamphephethe_10 wrote:

"Quoted this 4 hours ago and he's gone just like that, eyi nkosiyam (my God) I am numb."

@Thuthukile29 said:

"We live in a borrowed time…he was tweeting 4 hours ago, now he is no more. Impilo (life)."

@lindzmlangeni replied:

"He was tweeting this morning, life is really short."

@Indingo_Coffee wrote:

"Life is so crazy."

@TheeBLCKBARBI responded:

"Rip Warras.. see you on the flip side."

@Waylonjunior replied:

"The tongue is a weapon. Hateful words can’t kill directly, but they can summon chaos that does. RIP DJ Warras."

@patoninxs responded:

"Oh, so the name has been officially released? Watching SABC news right now and @Chriseldalewis claims that the family has requested that the name of the victim, said to be a popular DJ, not be released."

@tseleng_marumo wrote:

"My condolences to his family and friends. Sad day for the entertainment industry."

@tsholux responded:

"TF just the other day he was celebrating his birthday and appreciating his Growthaaaah this life."

@Henry_SBN24 reacted:

"Surely life doesn't begin at 40. It ends at 40 and a couple of days. @SAPoliceService hasn’t issued an official statement yet."

@GiraffeDes replied:

"RIP Warras. We're going to miss your straight talking."

@AnfieldNigga said:

"Yo, this life is so short and unpredictable, bra. One moment you're a living, bubbly personality, and then the next, complete silence, just an empty, silent shell of a person that once was. RIP, bro."
SA comments on DJ Warras' last post
DJ Warras' opinion on X about guns and thieves gets SA talking". Image: ShadyLurker
Source: Twitter

DJ Warras slams Rachel Kolisi over Falling Forward

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that TV personality DJ Warras criticised Rachel Kolisi ahead of the release of her documentary Falling Forward.

DJ Warras compared Rachel Kolisi to a popular actress, implying a similar pattern of profiteering from media exposure.

Warras went as far as echoing the same sentiments previously expressed by Siya Kolisi's fans.

