South African musician Prince Kaybee is still reeling over the loss of his mother, who passed away in early September 2025

The house music producer recently revealed the cause of his mother's passing in a lengthy X thread and gave health advice to fans

Fans sympathised with the muso, but reactions to the post were mixed, with some users addressing different topics altogether

In early September 2025, South African house music producer Prince Kaybee faced a devastating loss with the death of his mother.

The legendary musician, who recently paid tribute to the late rapper AKA in a touching post, took to social media to express his grief, sharing heartfelt memories and reflecting on her health struggles.

What is the cause of death?

In a candid X thread, Prince Kaybee disclosed the cause of his mother’s passing, sparking a dialogue around health awareness.

He took this opportunity to offer valuable health advice to his fans, aiming to raise awareness about the critical issues that affect families everywhere.

The DJ, who opened up about grief following his mother's passing, wrote in part:

"Your joints get weaker as you age. It doesn’t help if you gain weight as you age, you risk not being able to carry yourself."

He added:

"My mother died because she was overweight. All her joints were gone, what was severe was her intervertebral discs. They were damaged to a point where she couldn’t walk."

He also put a disclaimer:

"This is not a headshot to people struggling with weight. I'm just sharing information that might help."

He went on to advise readers to "eat less."

With a broken heart, the successful DJ explained:

"She died a week before her surgery. The surgery was meant to try to mitigate the pain. Her spine from the Xray looked horrible."

See the DJ's full post below:

Fans share their support and concerns

While many fans offered sympathy and condolences, reactions to Prince Kaybee's post were varied.

Some users turned the conversation towards unrelated topics.

One user, @ShoogahPops, cautioned:

"Under eating can weaken joints, too. Eating healthier and working out is best."

Another one, @moseysch, commented:

"I just want to state a very common condition that is suffered by celebrities when they come across something "interesting." This happens especially if they were paid money to push a certain narrative. They ordain themselves experts and share unnecessary details like 'mom's weight induced her death'. Why?"

@RadiographerRSA said:

"I love your honesty and truth telling. I'm sorry about your mom. Are you a Gemini?"

Another user, @LrnMosima, chimed in:

"Then why are you attracted to obese women?"

@milliy0601 was concerned:

"It’s so unfortunate that we can’t tell someone to watch their weight without being accused of body shaming. So, you just keep quiet and watch them eat their way to an early grave."

