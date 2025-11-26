Prince Kaybee Remembers Late Rapper AKA in Touching Post: “Lost a Friend, a Brother”
- Prince Kaybee paid tribute to the late rapper AKA by sharing a throwback video, emphasising AKA's appreciation for his music
- He emotionally referred to the Congratulate rapper as his friend, reflecting on his tragic loss and the strong brotherhood they shared
- The heartfelt post evoked a sombre mood among fans, prompting widespread reflection on AKA's life and his enduring legacy
Prince Kaybee recently honoured the memory of the late AKA with a touching throwback video, calling him his friend and brother, and emphasising their shared bond.
On Tuesday, 25 November 2025, the DJ and producer shared a video on his Twitter (X) page of Supa Mega playing his hit song, Banomona, featuring TNS and Busiswa in his car and visibly enjoying it.
The DJ captioned the post, "Lost a friend, a brother and most importantly, a lover of my art," which provided a glimpse into the profound personal connection between the two artists.
Besides having a common enemy, Cassper Nyovest, the two men shared a genuine friendship that was evident on social media through their conversations.
One year after the late rapper was assassinated, Kaybee took to his X page, reflecting on the Fela In Versace rapper's life and their shared bond.
"Besides our BMW vs Mercedes disagreements and political differences, I miss you dearly, masekind. In most cases of my boldness, you encouraged it, and that part was so important to me, and it's missing. Rest easy, Kiernan."
While the idea of there ever being a feud between the two artists was sensationalised, it's clear from Kaybee's posts that he and AKA shared a true brotherhood.
Fans were moved by the DJ's reflection on AKA's tragic passing and the friendship they shared.
Watch AKA's video below.
Fans react to Prince Kaybee's post
Supporters were brought to tears by AKA's video and the touching message from Prince Kaybee, and reflected on the late rapper's life and legacy. Read some of their reactions below.
RealMadamCoco said:
"This guy was talented. Whenever I hear his music, I get triggered. His voice was lively, and his music was different and a breath of fresh air. What a gifted guy."
sapopculture was shattered:
"Supa Mega, we lost a national treasure here."
Setadi_ posted:
"Kiernan was one of the greatest musicians to come out of SA. He loved the country with all his heart."
brown_ginger13 noted:
"It seems like he had a major impact on a lot of artists, a positive impact in fact."
wintertimesown reflected:
"Growing up messes us up. We lose close friends, heroes and family members. Traumatic experiences. Long live Supa Mega."
Noxy_2000 was shattered:
"I miss this guy."
