South African DJ Prince Kaybee responded to a fan who asked if he was willing to reconcile with TNS

The two artists had a falling out in 2019, when Prince Kaybee seemingly bragged about helping him when he was still broke

Things between the two collaborators escalated to a point of no return, and some fans were left disappointed

Prince Kaybee and TNS gave us bangers like ‘Banomoya’. Image: Princekaybeesa, TNSmusic

So there you have it, Prince Kaybee closed the TNS chapter for good. After their dramatic fallout six years ago, when TNS was only 18 years old, a curious fan asked the DJ if he would ever reconcile with him, and he simply brushed it off.

A fan asked Prince Kaybee if he and TNS would ever reconcile, "Ekse bruv @KabeloMusic, do you think you and TNS could ever work things out?" However, he gave a simple answer, "No", and added a smile.

Below are some of the disappointed fans, and one who is team Prince Kaybee:

@Nice486opinion

"I understand and support you fully. Isn’t it funny how we help people, and they thank us with betrayal?"

@LenoelaMotebang asked:

"No, Kaybee, he's a king himself who is TNS vele?"

@Yanda28A exclaimed:

"A-Reece said something like 'once you pick a side, there's no going back. Nothing more wise than that, yho."

@sthabiso asked:

"Eh, what is the problem now?"

What happened between Prince Kaybee and TNS?

It all started when Prince Kaybee spoke about how broke TNS was in his interview with MacG. Kaybee revealed that the young KZN-born musician was so broke that he wore torn underwear and showered with shampoo.

His comments stemmed from a claim made by TNS, who said Kaybee failed to credit him for songs such as Club Controller. After he got called out, Kaybee apologised on X and explained where his remarks came from.

“I was hurting at the time, and everything I said came from a dark, dirty place of disappointment because of all the things that happened between TNS and I. This happened while TNS and I were fighting. I am sorry to all the people I have disappointed.”

“The interview was taken a while ago, before TNS and I squashed our beef. I’m not proud of what I said, and people say disappointing things when angry. I apologise profusely.”

Many people, like Cassper Nyovest, called him out for his distasteful remarks, especially on a young man.

According to News24, TNS alleged that when he confronted Prince about this, he was told to "humble" himself because he is a "nobody."

In 2021, TNS further accused Kaybee of failing to pay LaSoulmates.

