Khaya Mthethwa was rumoured to be headed down the aisle following his ex-wife and former Miss SA, Ntando Kunene's marriage

The pastor once opened up about his struggles with finding love while on the pulpit, but now it appears everything has changed

Khaya Mthethwa's wedding photos came after his two exes, Ntando Kunene and Sethu Nkosi, had their recent marital unions with new partners

Khaya Mthetwa got married again, and photos of the wedding went viral. Image: @khayamthethwa

Khaya Mthethwa and his rumoured girlfriend Sine Ndlovu reportedly took a leap of faith together. The gospel singer was said to have started a new chapter with the woman who shares a child with Max Mqadi, the owner of Max Lifestyle.

Khaya Mthethwa's name was in the headlines after rumours swirled that his ex-wife tied the knot. The pastor's ex-girlfriend, Sethu Nkosi, also got engaged in 2025.

A post on TikTok by @sa_gossiplab showed photos that looked like the gospel singer registering his marriage. Khaya Mthethwa reportedly got married in a white wedding ceremony and a traditional one. In one photo, he was looking over a book, presumably signing a marriage registry.

SA stunned by Khaya Mthethwa's marriage

People had a lot to say about the gospel singer's second time getting married. TikTok viewers could not help but reference the time he vented about only finding nonsense while dating.

Khaya Mthethwa went viral after sharing a candid moment during a sermon. Image:@khayamthethwa

Others were stunned that Khaya Mthetwa's marriage came shortly after his ex-girlfriend, Sethu Nkosi's engagement. See the photos of Khaya Mthetwa's wedding below:

Ntokaz Yekhethelo wrote:

"Competition 🤔? The ex-couple stayed unmarried for YEARS. Now the ex-wife is recently married, and he follows weeks later 🤔?"

advocate298 wrote:

"Being a pastor and marrying for the 10th time is a big red flag indicating you are not spirit-led. Marriage is a gift from God, and you should do it once and right."

user65787o957 reflected:

" 'Right now I’m just attracting rubbish' 🌚esho kugcwele ibandla.lengane yabantu ngiyayizwela."

kindness202410 exclaimed:

"Yo I feel sorry for the lady this guy has to heal shame."

user7977142247599 said:

"He has a type shame, it's like he doesn't see those single ladies at his church who are praying for marriage 😅😅life is unfair."

Lazola exclaimed:

"Isibindi sika girl 😳(The amount of bravery in her.)"

Mabasa Cecilia🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 agreed:

"He was saying he's attracting nonsense not long ago mos."

Sinah AM was puzzled:

"I thought Sneryboo was dating a lowkey businessman😔 "

Prince Kaybee trolls Khaya Mthethwa

Briefly News previously reported that South African musician Khaya Mthethwa was a topic of discussion when it was alleged that he is headed to the altar with the baby mama of a popular businessman.

Netizens came up with all sorts of reactions to the news, but it was Prince Kaybee's response which had many people in stitches. Kaybee poked fun at Mthethwa while reacting to a post by @sanelenkosix, which read, "Pastor and Gospel musician Khaya Mthethwa has found love yet again.

Khaya Mthethwa and his alleged new girlfriend have not yet announced their relationship to the public."

