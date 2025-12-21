DJ Warras was gunned down, and a memorial service in his honour brought attention to Pearl Thusi

The actress took to the stage and had a viral moment that made people criticise the memory she shared about the late DJ Warras

Pearl Thusi spoke out after the internet dragged her over the viral video of the tearful speech she gave in honour of the late DJ

Pearl Thusi was in hot water following DJ Warra's death. A video of her speech during a memorial service for the late DJ sparked controversy.

Pearl Thusi speaks out over DJ Warras' memorial backlash. Image: @pearlthusi / Instagram / @shady_lurker / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi was slammed for sharing a reportedly inappropriate memory about DJ Warras. The actress spoke out in a post on X as she responded to the public's anger over her eulogy for DJ Warras.

In a post on X, Pearl Thusi wrote an apology about the speech she gave at DJ Warras's memorial service. The actress explained that she simply wore her heart on her sleeve, and she is sorry that people were "offended" by her "vulnerability". Pearl asked people to move on to something more productive, speculating about the true meaning of her story. She concluded the message saying she believes that there are more productive things to discuss regarding DJ Warras's death rather than her eulogy to him. Pearl admitted:

"People are really cruel here. Really cruel. And I want to say your words hurt."

Pearl Thusi and her daughter Thando Mokena were on stage at DJ Warras' funeral. Image: @thando_mokoena

Source: Instagram

SA discusses Pearl Thusi

People commented on her post, and some insisted, but she did not need to explain herself. Others continued to bash her explanation for the speech at DJ Warras' memorial. Read the post Pearl shared below:

@AdolfMathebula felt for Pearl:

"Do not apologise for remembering your friend like that. For us, normal people who don’t mind cuddles from friends, that was a beautiful moment. I am sure he enjoyed hearing you say that about him. It was your moment to share; do not let these nasty people rob you and ruin it by making it something you did not intend. "

@rv_themav disagreed and criticised Pearl:

"You behaved like the most important mourner. It was totally uncalled for to behave like that, you and your daughter."

@Moriting comforted Pearl:

"You of all people know how ruthless these lowlives can be. Don't pay too much attention to them. They are just trying to coin it."

@CindyMthethwa3 advised Pearl:

"I don't think you should apologise, hey, no matter what you do or say, they will always scrutinise you."

@4Inside_Edge remarked:

"With your status, every word you say goes through intense scrutiny. Nothing personal, I think. So sorry about that, though."

@Allen88Yuri added:

"You were getting too comfortable forgetting that it is a memorial service, not a party. Learn to choose words wisely and know what to say and what not to say."

@Waykz6661 was not happy with Pearl:

"Wabora shem. You're an adult/ You knew what you were doing. You always do this, 'make it about you. ' Apologise to his family, not us. Nonsense yerrr."

Pearl Thusi's daughter gets emotional over DJ Warras

Briefly News previously reported that Friday, 19 December 2025, was a dark day for the entertainment industry. Former Gagasi FM radio host. DJ Warras' memorial was held at The Galleria, M1 Place, Eastern Service Road, Malboro, Sandton in Johannesburg. Many creatives and media personnel attended the service to pay their last respects.

The 18-year-old podcaster, Thando, went on stage alongside her mother, Pearl Thusi, to deliver her speech and tribute to the late star. A video of the youngster circulated on social media, as she disclosed how DJ Warras was more than an uncle to her; he was someone who always protected her.

