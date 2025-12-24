South African reality TV star and singer Liema Pantsi shared some sad news regarding her Christmas Day

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate revealed that she will be celebrating this special day alone without her family

Other netizens flooded the comment section, mentioning that they know what she is currently going through

The festive season is upon us, and many netizens are getting merry and ready to spend the holidays with their families; however, for the popular singer and reality TV star Liema Pantsi, it's different and lonely.

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate recently left her fans feeling emotional after she revealed that she will be spending this Christmas all alone without her family, blaming it on adulting.

However, many of her fans comforted her as they shared that they've also been there, where they had to spend this special day that comes once a year without their loved ones.

She wrote:

"First time spending Christmas without my family and visiting home. Wow. Adulting is really the pits."

See the post below:

Liema's fans react to her spending Xmas alone

Shortly after the award-winning singer shared how she will be spending Christmas Day on social media, some of her fans couldn't help but relate to what she's going through, as they seemed to have once experienced what she is experiencing now. They flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MongikaziJ said:

"I know the feeling, and my heart ached for my child tjo."

@ZamaMsibi95 wrote:

"Worse you’re moving."

@nthabiseng72207 commented:

"Ohh baby, it is what it is, adulting."

@nthabiseng72207 mentioned:

"It is all part of growing up, my bhabha."

@TheeSiba responded:

"Oh sana, stay strong my baby."

Who is Liema Pantsi?

Liema Pantsi is a rising South African singer, reality TV star from Big Brother Mzansi Season 4, and digital creator known for her versatile R&B, Afrobeat, and Amapiano music, with recent wins at the Basadi in Music Awards and releases like the EP Bells and Whistles, transitioning from TV fame to a successful music career.

In essence, Liema Pantsi is a young, dynamic entertainer making her mark in the South African music scene after her popular stint on reality television, showcasing a passionate and determined approach to her craft.

Liema and Yolanda work the runway at an Honor event

Briefly News previously reported that Liema Pantsi and her former housemate, Yolanda Mukondeleli, looked stunning on the runway.

Former Big Brother Mzansi housemates Yolanda Mukondeleli and Liema Pantsi reunited outside the hotly contested competition. The ladies are definitely stars in the making, as they recently stunned an Honor event in Johannesburg.

The smartphone brand from China launched the 200 Series, and the model had to strut the runway while flaunting the phone. Entertainment commentator Phile Mphela shared the video on his social media page, which garnered many views.

