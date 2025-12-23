South African media personality DJ Zinhle recently had netizens talking about her natural beauty

An online user posted a picture of the businesswoman without any makeup on social media

Many of her fans flooded the comment section with their reactions to the star's picture

DJ Zinhle's natural beauty has fans talking. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Bestie of the nation became the talk of the town once again on social media. The reality TV star's picture without any makeup went viral after it was posted.

On Sunday, 21 December 2025, an online user @busiwe_bubu shared an image of the media personality who previously apologised to her hubby, Murdah Bongz, in a cosy video, looking natural without any foundation on her face.

Shortly after her picture was posted on social media, it quickly garnered over 50K views and over 1K likes. Many netizens revealed how they prefer the star without makeup, as she looks beautiful naturally.

See the picture below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi reacts to DJ Zinhle's makeup-free pic

Shortly after the picture of the reality TV star was shared on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@TholisoN said:

"When was this picture taken? It seems to be from years ago."

@Dineo_Ph wrote:

"I wish she had also removed that hair, just to see the naturally beautiful Zee. She is beautiful. Nothing against weaves and makeup though."

@Nolwazieh_m commented:

"She’s beautiful, but I prefer Zinhle with makeup."

@Kimbella_bellez responded:

"I nearly didn't recognise her."

@MuzeyaAnderson replied:

"If she were single, I'd marry her just because of this natural beauty photo!! She doesn't need any warpaint at all!"

@sirhighbreed mentioned:

"I wanted to say this is the only sane woman celebrity in the country, then I remembered she makes Bongz listen to AKA’s albums before they sleep."

DJ Zinhle's makeup-free picture went viral. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Who is DJ Zinhle?

DJ Zinhle, born Ntombezinhle Jiyane-Mohosana, is a powerhouse in South Africa’s entertainment scene, known as a DJ, producer, businesswoman, and media personality.

Beyond her musical talents, Zinhle has explored acting, making her mark as a judge on shows like Jika MaJika, Idols South Africa, Turn It On, and 1's and 2's. She has also graced the screen as a guest on eKasi: Our Stories, Play Your Part, Tropika Island of Treasure, The Close Up, Rhythm City, and starred in her own reality show, DJ Zinhle The Unexpected.

SA revisits DJ Zinhle’s old reaction to infidelity amid new rumours

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle’s open letter, written when the late rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes cheated on her with Bonang Matheba, has resurfaced amid new allegations against her husband, Murdah Bongz.

After Musa Khawula shared DJ Zinhle’s old reaction to AKA cheating on her with Bonang Matheba, netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Others applauded DJ Zinhle for ignoring Musa Khawula’s allegations against her husband. Some recalled how DJ Zinhle and AKA rekindled their romance years after the letter.

Source: Briefly News