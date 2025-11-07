Mzansi revisited DJ Zinhle's response to being cheated on amid a new wave of rumours

The response was unearthed on 5 November 2025, on X (Twitter), following serious claims against Murdah Bongz

Social media users applauded DJ Zinhle's new way of handling rumours, while others offered advice

Mzansi dissected DJ Zinhle’s old response to infidelity amid Murdah Bongz allegations. Image: djzinhle

DJ Zinhle’s open letter, written when the late rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes cheated on her with Bonang Matheba, has resurfaced amid new allegations against her husband, Murdah Bongz.

On Wednesday, 5 November 2025, controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula, who made serious allegations against Murdah Bongz, unearthed DJ Zinhle's open letter. In 2015, DJ Zinhle publicly outed AKA for cheating on her with Bonang Matheba for five months while she was pregnant with their daughter, Kairo Forbes.

DJ Zinhle said that while she initially didn’t want to discuss the reasons for their breakup publicly, she felt it was important to speak up for herself because AKA and Bonang kept displaying their relationship in public.

“I have dealt with this and found peace with his choice. After the release of our first statement regarding the separation I felt that there was no need to go into details about the reasons, however, after the continued public display of Kiernan and Bonang’s relationship as well as the commentary surrounding it, it has become important for me to affirm my power as a woman, my strength of character, my continued focus on my work and my commitment to being a positive role model,” part of the letter reads.

See the full letter below:

SA looks back at DJ Zinhle’s old response after being cheated on

After Musa Khawula shared DJ Zinhle’s old reaction to AKA cheating on her with Bonang Matheba, netizens flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Others applauded DJ Zinhle for ignoring Musa Khawula’s allegations against her husband. Some recalled how DJ Zinhle and AKA rekindled their romance years after the letter.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Ellahlopa applauded:

“I love how consistent she's been in ignoring you, Musa. She's going to continue ignoring you whether in or out of prison.”

@LilyTucker95 reminisced:

“She went back to him after that (I respect his honesty) 😂😂😂😂😂”

@guguthwala139 alleged:

“Musa is paid to pull Zinhle down; you can't convince me otherwise.”

@clifford_bembe suggested:

“She must write another letter.”

@Mpiriri12 said:

“May Zinhle ignore you till you learn to mind your business🙄”

@Waylonjunior advised:

"Musa, I see how decisively you’re dealing with DJ Zinhle, but really, what has she done? Forgive her, it’s too much now. Life is bigger than grudges. Peace over everything. 'xoxo gossip girl'"

DJ Zinhle share cryptic message amid wave of rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that DJ Zinhle posted a cryptic video on her official TikTok page, seemingly addressing a private matter.

The musician spoke about "letting go" and described the difficulty of moving on with her life after being provoked. Her emotional message surfaced amid ongoing social media rumours concerning her marriage.

