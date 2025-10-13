Musa Khawula apologised and retracted defamatory statements he made about Joseph Groovin Nchabeleng

In his statement, viewed almost 3 million times on X, Musa Khawula clarified the relationship between Connie Ferguson and Groovin Nchabeleng

Social media users expressed a mix of reactions, while some dissected the supposed hidden messages in his statement, others urged Nchabeleng to sue Khawula for defamation and reputational damage

Musa Khawula clarified the relationship between Connie Ferguson and Groovin Nchabeleng. Image: Musa_Khawula/X, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Musa Khawula has apologised for defamatory statements and set the record straight on Connie Ferguson’s relationship with Joseph Groovin Nchabeleng. This comes after Khawula was served with a cease-and-desist letter by Groovin Nchabeleng’s lawyers.

In an earlier post, Khawula had alleged that Joseph Groovin Nchabeleng and Connie Ferguson were in a secret romantic relationship. The controversial gossip blogger also claimed that Groovin Nchabeleng and Tebogo Thobejane’s ex-boyfriend had a business relationship.

Musa Khawula apologises to Groovin Nchabeleng

In a statement that had been viewed 2.9 million times on X (Twitter) at the time of writing, Musa Khawula set the record straight regarding the allegations made against Groovin Nchabeleng. In the statement published on his X account on Saturday, 11 October 2025, Musa Khawula retracted his various claims about Groovin Nchabeleng.

In the lengthy statement, Khawula, currently facing numerous charges, including attempted murder, shared that he had wrongly characterised the relationship between Connie Ferguson and Groovin Nchabeleng. In his statement, Musa Khawula suggested that Ferguson and Nchabeleng were business associates, and not lovers as he had earlier alleged.

He also stated that he had falsely claimed that Nchabeleng had business ties with an alleged Big 5 Cartel boss. Khawula apologised to Joseph Groovin Nchabeleng for the defamatory and false statements, which he fully retracted.

“I fully appreciate that my actions and statement cuased harm and enfringed on Mr Nchabeleng rghts and dignity. I therefore unconditionally withdraw these statements and unreservedly apologise for making them and for any harm caused to Mr Nchabeleng. I had no valid basis whatsoever for making these statements about Nchabeleng. I fully apologis for my statements and posts [sic],” Musa Khawula.

See the full statement below:

SA reacts to Musa Khawula's apology to Groovin Nchabeleng

South Africans filled the comments section with a flurry of reactions. While some claimed that Musa Khawula had been coerced into retracting the statements, others pointed out the grammatical errors in his statement as a hidden message. Some urged Groovin Nchabeleng to make Musa Khawula an example and sue him for slander and defamation.

Here are some of the comments:

@pnmking said:

“That ‘apologis’ is there for a reason.”

@RuralworksMusic suggested:

“That’s sufficient to now pay for those defamatory averments. A public apology does not extinguish a claim for defamatory damages. If I were the plaintiff, I would continue with the litigation; you would have no defence as a result.”

@MotsatsiRo shared:

‘As Dali Mpofu would put it, you cannot unscramble the egg.”

@Waylonjunior advised:

“I know it’s good content, but Musa…always be careful.”

@sanizwe joked:

“Your middle name being Innocent is crazy, all things considered.”

@Selbybok claimed:

“When I first read your tweets on this, I knew that you were lying.”

Netizens reacted to Musa Khawula's apology to Groovin Nchabeleng. Image: Musa_Khawula

