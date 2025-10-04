Musa Khawula shared a post in which he made several unfounded speculations about Connie Ferguson

The gossip blogger shared information alleging that the actress may have moved on since the passing of her beloved husband, Shona Ferguson

South Africans did not appreciate the post Musa Khawula shared, with many slamming him for starting the rumour without any receipts

Musa Khawula faced criticism after posting about Connie Ferguson. The actress and Shona Ferguson's widow was the subject of the gossip monger's allegations that there were developments in her love life.

Musa Khawula posted a photo of Connie Ferguson sitting with Grooving Nchabeleng. The gossip monger caused an uproar after captioning the photo "Meet Connie Ferguson's secret lover." Musa went on to allege that Mr Nchabeleng is a high-earning businessman who is involved in the airport industry.

Musa also alleged that Grooving Nchabeleng is involved in dealings with infamous tenderpreneur Vusi Cat Matlala. Controversial businessman Cat Matlala is currently in police custody while on trial for the alleged attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, Tebogo Thebejane, among other charges.

South Africa rubbishes Connie Ferguson romance rumours

Many people commented on the post and warned Musa that he would be in court again. X users were conflicted as some thought Musa crossed a line with speculations about Connie. See the post and read online users' reactions to the post about Connie.

@KediboneBathong felt Connie would move against Musa:

"Listen😂 Connie doesn't strike me as the type to just brush such things off😂"

@Shopidiie was convinced Musa was happy to take the risk:

"Does chomi even care the way we do?😭😭"

@Ketso28 reflected on Musa Khawula's past revelations:

"Stress ke gore you hardly lie."

@moodystillmuse agreed with other online users:

"The consensus is chomi never lies mara tronkong gona wa boela shem. 👀"

@liyema_ikhaya remarked:

"Musa please I’m begging you, this isn’t gonna end well for you😭"

@951_vogel was unimpressed by Musa's post:

"Ja neh. They say there is a thin line between bravery and foolishness. At this point, you are just asking for trouble."

@missjolis joked about Musa Khawula staying in prison:

"Clankity clank🗣️ I can already hear the jailer’s keys jingling 🤭😫🥹 chomi is in danger fr."

@ThulitotheTop was divided:

"It’s the fact that he’s almost always accurate, no matter how explosive the allegations are. 😭"

