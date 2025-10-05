South African entertainers Shebeshxt and Cyan Boujee surprised Mzansi over the weekend when they kissed

The video of the musician and influencer was shared on social media on Sunday, 5 October 2025

While some South Africans supported the duo and wished they could be a real couple, others warned that they would be toxic together

A clip of Shebeshxt and Cyan Boujee kissing gets Mzansi talking. Images: ShebeMaburna

Source: Instagram

Controversial musician Shebeshxt and Cyan Boujee recently had social media in a frenzy when they kissed.

The Limpopo artist, who recently mourned his daughter with his baby mama, Kholofelo Moloto, surprised Mzansi over the weekend when he kissed the influencer.

Cyan Boujee previously trended on social media when she was linked to the Russian campaign targeting SA girls.

Social media user Zikamnyamane shared a video on his X account of the influencer and the musician kissing on Sunday, 5 October 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The clip is captioned: "Shebeshxt and Cyan will make such a cute toxic couple🤧."

Social media reacts to the entertainer's video

@Joyfield16 said:

"Why did Shebe's woman stop going to gigs with him? Almost every week, it's him and these ladies. There was no such thing when she was there as a manager, travelling with him."

@khal_juniier replied:

"This would be the most toxic pairing, best to avoid encouraging it😭."

@aquariangodcomp wrote:

"All of a sudden, a kiss on the lips is acceptable!"

@Lebogang_ML responded:

"😂😂😂Shebe o cool mara," (Shebe is cool, hey).

@Tahepo16 said:

"Imagine being from Jozi and being influenced by a sny from Limpopo."

@KingsOFtheWRLD responded:

"I wonder how the n*gga that’s been flying her to vacations must be feeling."

@cyka_plata wrote:

"These two will be trending every week. South Africa will miss important news because of them."

@ZunguThandanan3 responded:

"Their relationship would be exactly like BlueFace and Chrisean Rock😭."

@UNVaV8 said:

"The amount of slaps that will fly in that household will be enough for a new beat."

@Robyn32_ replied:

"Mbaaa ya eyes closed and hand on the cheek. Okay. Re kopa (we are asking for) reality show, we can make y'all billionaires😭❤️."

@Amanda_BBStan commented:

"Imagine they date. South Africa would trend worldwide."

@prenishia_18 reacted:

"Oh, Kholo, my dear. Be strong😭."

@Old_Geee said:

"He didn’t even have to take care of a dog to get a kiss."

@tina52762 responded:

"They look alike with those monolid eyes. Imagine if Cyan starts smoking meth with him. It would be violence pro max."

@Tumelo_kaThoko wrote:

"They must get married bathong, this is so cute❤️."

@Hellolovebug1 replied:

"I agree. It would be an interesting one and can definitely last."

Cyan Bouje trends after kissing Shebeshxt. Images: CyanBoujee

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to a video of Shebeshxt challenging Tsaka

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African artist Shebeshxt recently had social media in a frenzy when he revealed he wants to fight Tsaka.

The fan-favourite Limpopo musician shared in a Facebook Live stream with Tsaka that he wants a boxing match.

Social media users responded to Shebeshxt and Tsaka's video, sharing their thoughts on the possible upcoming fight.

Source: Briefly News