South African actress Connie Ferguson recently shared a sweet video of her late hubby, Shona

Former The Queen star shared the heartwarming clip on her TikTok, which quickly went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section, comforting the actress, and others shared their reactions

Connie Ferguson remembered Shona in a sweet video.

Things haven't been the same for Connie Ferguson and her family since the death of the popular filmmaker and actor Shona Ferguson. The Kings Of Jo'Burg star shared a heartwarming clip of the late star on social media.

On 20 August 2025, the actress posted a video of herself with her family and Shona having a great time with him, jokingly harassing her while they ate their dinner.

In the clip, it's clear that Shona has always been the one to make the family laugh and have a great time whenever he was around. Connie captioned the post:

"The way he used to harass me! I miss you annoying me, Dawg. Thinking about you and missing you is just part of me now, and I’m okay with it. You are UNFORGETTABLE! You are in me, and I LOVE YOU FOREVER. Long live my KING!"

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the sweet video of Shona Ferguson

Shortly after the video went viral and garnered more than 5 million views on TikTok, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reaction to the sweet post about the late Shona Ferguson. Here's what they had to say below:

Dr Dinana Mogapi said:

"He sounds like he brought so much happiness to this family."

Yvonne Seboko wrote:

"Sometimes I feel like I can ask God why on their behalf. Happy family."

Nkolie Tukela commented:

"We were robbed his life shem."

ImJustFemale replied:

"Some homes are truly blessed to be experiencing or have experienced men in such a loving manner."

Shanice Shai mentioned:

"Beautiful memories...I smiled throughout this whole video. Love and light."

user8298327985577 shared:

"The way I love Shona Ferguson, I still have his pictures in my phone. He's still my role model, rest king."

Moses responded:

"What I love about Connie is that she has the money 💰, but she's not showing off by eating expensive food."

Thembi Mazibe mentioned:

"The life that we claim is ours, it's not but borrowed, it can be taken at any given time, that's why be humble."

ntha_b1 shared:

"He was such a vibe, he really made you happy. I don’t think he’s replaceable. May he rest in paradise."

Connie Ferguson remembered her husband, Shona.

A look at Connie and Shona's dating timeline

Connie and Shona Ferguson were one of South Africa's power couples. The stars met in July 2001 and got married in November of the same year. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Alicia Angel Ferguson, and Shona also adopted Connie's daughter, Lesedi, from her first marriage with actor Neo Matsunyane.

Connie and Shona shared a happy life together, often showing their love on social media as they built their Ferguson Films business over nearly twenty years. After Shona passed away on 30 July 2021, Connie and her family have continued to honour his memory with touching tributes online.

Connie and Shona Ferguson's throwback video warms hearts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi's favourite power couple, Connie Ferguson and the late Shona Ferguson, went viral for their sweet throwback video on the actress's birthday.

On Facebook, a throwback video of Connie's birthday celebrations had people witnessing true love. The late actor, Shona Ferguson, pulled heartstrings as he expressed his undying love for his wife.

