The South African actress and businesswoman Connie Ferguson recently marked her 23rd wedding anniversary without her husband

The star shared a picture of her and her late husband, Shona Ferguson, on their wedding day

Connie paired the picture with her heartfelt and emotional message on her Instagram page

Connie Ferguson marked her 23rd wedding anniversary. Image: Oupa Bopape

It has been three years since the celebrated actor and producer Shona Ferguson's passing, and his wife Connie recently marked their 23rd wedding anniversary without him.

The talented actress recently celebrated her wedding anniversary yet again without her husband. She shared a picture of their wedding day on her Instagram page and paired it with an emotional and heartfelt message.

She wrote:

"In this life and in the next, I will always celebrate you, celebrate us, celebrate LOVE. Grateful to God always that we got to share space and time. #loveeternal. XXIII."

SA showers Connie with love

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Connie's post. Here's what they had to say:

Actress Kgomotso Christopher wrote:

"Much love dear sis."

Actress Sophie Ndaba said:

"My bro will forever be missed."

Minnie Dlamini responded:

"Sending you sooooo much love."

its_ginasoda replied:

"Sending you so much love, my sister in arms. Days like these…..I call them happy, sorrowful days."

rethabile.konopo commented:

"Rest Sho, you conquered, you are with the Gods, keep our family safe."

whynot_callme_ mentioned:

"And we'll forever remember the icon that you are from this life to the next."

cgabopha said:

"I remember this beautiful blessed day like it was yesterday, Ausi Connie abuti Shona will forever be a ray of light in all our lives."

dlangamadoda wrote:

"I’m hugging you so tight! You and l used to go to the same salon, you are such a great person. I holding a candle of light and goodness. I remember you telling me about how you fixed your X6, and we laughed at how much people have become less resilient. I follow your journey. You are awesome. No one can define anything after God has set it so. You are that, Connie. Girl lots of sincerity of hopes of peace and happiness and all that God has in store for you. Proud of you and your aptitude in all you go through."

