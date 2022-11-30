Connie Ferguson is still carrying Shona Ferguson close to her heart 16 months after his untimely passing due to COVID-19-related complications

The actress took to social media to write a touching post about their love on their 21st wedding anniversary

Her post had Mzansi in their feelings, and they remembered what a beautiful couple they were and the love they shared

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Connie Ferguson posts a tribute to Shona Ferguson on their 21st wedding anniversary. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson had Mzansi reaching for their tissues as she shared that it was her wedding anniversary with Shona Ferguson on Wednesday. She posted a beautiful picture of her wedding 21 years ago on Instagram.

The actress penned a sweet message to her late husband, who was also her business partner. She wrote:

"This day 21 years ago. Tomorrow never came for my bestest friend, but I know how much he loved me. There’s a great comfort that comes with that, knowing just how happy you made someone in this lifetime and how happy they made you. True love never dies, and I carry this love with me in my heart and soul for eternity. Thank you for the beautiful everlasting love and memories my ANGEL SHO."

Her Mzansi followers agreed that the famous couple had true love and said they grieved with her when Shona passed away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Netizens comforted her in the comments and sent their condolences to her once more.

@stargirl_mihlali said:

"Happy anniversary, mama.❤️❤️❤️"

@vuvu_rangas wrote:

"He really loved you. You were meant for each other.❤️"

@sbonga_princess posted:

"Happy 21st anniversary to you. I love you.❤️"

@redman_matshaba commented:

"May his soul continue to Rest In Peace."

@bonisiwe4_gp shared:

"Even today, I still feel your pain. Happy heavenly wedding anniversary to you and Mr Sho. ❤️"

@therealstevie_t stated:

"True love never dies."

@mercymbombi added:

"You were both truly blessed, may God continue to comfort and strengthen your heart ❤️

@kopi_sekoaila posted:

“True love never dies because nothing real can be threatened” ❤️‍ May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Connie Ferguson thrilled over Shona Ferguson portrait she received from Netflix: “I really have no words”

Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson never misses a chance to honour her late husband, Shona Ferguson, and the star always leaves Mzansi emotional with her posts.

The Queen actress was part of the Netflix summer celebration where upcoming projects were screened. The star-studded event has cast members from Blood and Water, Young, Famous and African and Kings of Joburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News