Connie Ferguson commemorated the three-year anniversary of her husband Shona Ferguson's death with an emotional Instagram tribute

Shona Ferguson died from COVID-19-related complications, and his family has remembered him annually

Mzansi flooded Connie's post with touching reactions, sending love and virtual hugs to the former Generations star

It's been three years since the death of South African actor and producer Shona Ferguson. The star's wife, Connie Ferguson, marked the death anniversary with a heartfelt tribute.

Connie Ferguson commemorated Shona Ferguson's death anniversary with a touching post. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson pens emotional post on Shona's death anniversary

Connie Ferguson has poured her heart out in a tribute to her late husband. Shona Ferguson died three years ago from COVID-19-related complications. The Kings Of Jo'burg star's family has remembered him every year.

Taking to her Instagram page, veteran actress Connie Ferguson posted a video dedicated to Uncle Sho alongside a caption that left many chopping onions. Connie said she will always love her husband. Part of the caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"One of One! There will never be another! A KING!👑 A LEGEND! The GOAT!🐐 Today marks 3 years since your departure, my SKAT.🕯️ Still feels unreal, but unreal has become our reality and we’re living with it.

"Our faith has carried us through the worst, and we’re still here, thinking about you, missing you, remembering you, loving you and thanking God for all the beautiful memories shared together. Death is not final, for as long as we remember you, you live!🙏🏾🤍"

Connie Ferguson's post leaves SA emotional

Mzansi flooded Connie's post with touching reactions. Many sent the former Generations star some love and virtual hugs.

@abigail_joy_hope said:

"It's shocking that it's been 3 years 😢❤️🔥Long live Mr Sho❤️🙌your legacy will always live on."

@zolaniphakade commented:

"😞😞😞😞 Forever in my heart. Many lessons learned from you."

@oyeslondon added:

"May God continue to grant his soul a place among the righteous ones ❤️😞"

@msayahlubi commented:

"Sending you and the family love Queen_Mama 👑 @connie_ferguson."

Connie Ferguson shares final conversation she had with Shona Ferguson

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson had her followers reaching for a box of tissues when she shared the last moments she had with her late husband, Shona Ferguson, who passed away last year.

Speaking during an interview with Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka on Kaya 959, Connie Ferguson talked about how she met her husband and also how he passed away.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News