Biri Marung hitmaker Tebogo G Mashego recently thanked his fans for always supporting him

An online user posted a video of the controversial star showing love to his supporters on social media

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the clip

Tebogo G Mashego thanked his fans for supporting him. Image: @tebogogmashego

Source: Instagram

South African controversial Amapiano star Tebogo G Mashego became the talk of the town once again after his rant about DJ Maphorisa and other artists in the music industry.

Recently, after his alleged arrest, the Biri Marung hitmaker expressed his gratitude to all his fans who have been supporting him since he came into the limelight and also during the time he was stuck in Nigeria without a returning flight ticket.

An online user @TheAudioLabSA posted the video of the 23-year-old singer on their X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, 28 September 2025, and captioned it:

"Tebogo G Mashego thanks his fans for supporting him about what he went through and appreciate them."

Netizens react to Tebogo's video

Shortly after the video of Tebogo G Mashego thanking his fans for supporting him through his difficult time went viral on social media, many people flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@ZiphoBandile said:

"Nah, we've had enough of this boy. He can stop now."

@Snenhla12963328 wrote:

"It was a humiliation ritual. I just can’t prove it allegedly."

@wandi_nje commented:

"The boy is getting a young phuza face."

@biccapital responded:

"I love his bravery and he's still young and will have to through some refining and one day, hopefully very soon he will be fully aligned to his purpose and calling."

@Khitha__ replied:

"Oooh they shushed him. Did they at least pay him his money? Because kaloku this is what all of this was about."

DJ Sbu shared:

"We forgive you boy boy. We love you keep pushing your future is bright."

@sgemshane_inno mentioned:

"I still believe what you said... It's unfortunate that they put you in the corner and made you apologize but anyway much love."

@nthabeleng_ma said:

"He still doesn't regret what he said because he wasn't lying."

minnieminenhlecele stated:

"Take a listen.... Fans only! It means all the rest are still the same, the statements made have not changed, I said it from the beginning that I believe you Mashego."

Netizens reacted to Tebogo Mashego thanking his fans for their support. Image: @tebogogmashego

Source: Instagram

