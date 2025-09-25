Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma recently cleared the air regarding speculations about his nationality

An online user posted a video of the star responding to the allegations made by Tebogo Mashego on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what Maphuma had to say

Scotts Maphuma responded to rumours about his nationality. Image: @scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

South African popular Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma recently made headlines on social media regarding rumours about his nationality.

On Wednesday, 24 September 2025, an online user @PianoConnectSA posted a video of the vocalist who was arrested in Mozambique in June this year, clearing the air about his nationality after the controversial young Amapiano star Tebogo Mashego made damning allegations about Maphuma not being South African.

In the clip, Scotts Maphuma jokingly mentioned that since he's not from South Africa, as people claimed he wasn't, then he must be from another planet besides Earth, which is Mars. He further mentioned that he might be an AI person.

The post was captioned:

"Scotts Maphuma responds to allegations from Tebogo G Mashego about him not being South African."

Scotts Maphuma responded to Tebogo Mashego's rant about his nationality. Image: @tebogogmashego

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Scotts Maphuma's response to the allegations

Shortly after the star, who was cancelled by many peeps, responded to the allegations of not being South African on social media, many online users flooded the comment section with their reactions to his video. Here's what they had to say below:

@Ers44532 said:

"I like the fact that they are responding one by one. They are feeling it! Bum lickers."

@t_thatomokhele wrote:

"In life, if you have nothing to say that will clarify a situation, then there is no sin in keeping quiet."

@MMaphanda28276 commented:

"You should have kept quiet and stopped embarrassing yourself...you must apply discipline towards yourself that makes you a real man."

Scotts Maphuma posted a video addressing rumours about his nationality. Image: @scottsmaphuma

Source: Instagram

@Shamase21 replied:

"Scott should not respond to this small kid who just happened to destroy his own little, empty, meaningless and temporary future."

@mxolismkhizeh responded:

"Men of today hhay maarn sies! What is all this? Your dignity? He should have never even said anything, faka impama mfethu and keep quiet. Hhay maaarn y'all are weak ysses, ngathi abafazi ngeke, or else ukuthula because he knows the truth. Yhoo safa."

@RIPyoungDolph replied:

"Something about this guy is annoying, man, and he ain't beating the allegations."

Tebogo Mashego made damning claims about Scotts Maphuma. Image: @tebogogmashego

Source: Instagram

Video of Scotts Maphuma refusing to hug a fan trends

Briefly News previously reported that Scotts Maphuma is never beating the allegations. A video of the star interacting with a fan resurfaced amid his cancellation drama.

South African Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma is in the midst of a cancellation tsunami after fans declared that they will no longer support his music following his recent comments. The hitmaker previously voiced his concerns about not wanting to take pictures and interact with fans when he is out and about.

He previously added petrol to the fire when he said he did not owe fans anything because they did not make him during a recent interview on L-Tido's podcast. The statement sparked an uproar on social media, and fans have been ignoring his performances.

Source: Briefly News