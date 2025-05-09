In a rather drastic move from angry fans, DJs have allegedly been asked to stop playing Scotts Maphuma's music at their gigs

This comes after a series of events where fans felt as though Scotts Maphuma was arrogant and rude towards them

Mzansi social media users are split by this decision, with some saying this has gone too far now

Fans are still angry at Scotts Maphuma, and no amount of apologising is probably going to reverse the damage already done. In a drastic move, DJs have now apparently been asked to stop playing Scotts Maphuma's music at their gigs.

Will DJs and event organisers boycott Scotts Maphuma?

Amapiano singer Scotts Maphuma has been labelled arrogant and rude, especially towards his fans. This had Mzansi enraged, with many people calling him out.

Unverified statements suggest that some DJs and event organisers were called to ditch Scotts Maphuma's music when they play their sets.

X user @AM_Blujay shared an unverified report from a local news site, alleging that should a DJ continue to play Scott's music, they would be forced off the stage.

"Groove organisers and supporters have made it clear that any DJs supporting or spinning tracks by Scott will be promptly removed from the stage," he wrote.

The post continues: "As the music community reacts, DJs performing at Groove are being urged to double-check their setlists or risk being cut mid-performance."

Read the rest of the X post below:

Is this a bright move?

This seems to be the first time since the drama started where social media users remain split by this decision.

People are saying this has gone too far now.

@Thereal_Zamo stated:

"We will be going to the all black event with him next month, no one can stop us from playing our own music."

@SmSA1660 stated:

"At this point, I feel like people just want to shine with his name, the man has apologised countless times, we all make mistakes."

@ScottLubabalo said:

"This is bad."

@comradeGW shared:

"There is an agenda against him. There is this guy who slaps people at his shows but never get blacklisted."

@AgriGrowthBuzz responded:

"I think it's a bit much. He's a young man who needs proper guidance."

@yangamessi asked:

"What’s gonna happen if they play his music? Nah, these clubs are taking it too far."

@zinn_le argued:

"At this point, this thing is now getting ridiculous and petty. We need to move on."

Scotts Maphuma seen smiling with fans

In a previous report from Briefly News, after Scotts Maphuma faced backlash for his arrogant comments about fans, he was seen trying to do damage control.

In his latest pictures with fans, he was seen smiling and being warm towards them. He even went as far as issuing an apology after the controversy from his interview on L-Tido's podcast.

Mzansi knows a PR stunt when they see one, as they continue not to buy his actions.

