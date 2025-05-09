Social media users are accusing Scotts Maphuma of using ChatGPT to generate an apology

The controversial Amapiano star has been at the centre of controversy over his distasteful comments about his fans, and he apparently failed to make amends in his own words

Online users are divided, with his loyal fans accepting his apology while others questioning his character

Social media is accusing Scotts Maphuma of using AI to generate an apology for his behaviour. Image: scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Scotts Maphuma enlisted the help of AI to make amends for his behaviour, but it soon backfired, big time.

Social media calls out Scotts Maphuma

The Scotts Maphuma saga appears to be heating up, and despite getting support from loyal fans and industry heavyweights, the disgraced Amapiano star has not yet hit the right note with most people.

The Yebo Lapho hitmaker's attitude got the better of him, and despite his somewhat arrogant responses to the backlash, he ultimately released a statement owning up to his actions and asking for forgiveness.

However, social media quickly called his bluff.

Twitter (X) user __sugarvenom copied Maphuma's statement onto an AI/ GPT detector tool, and lo and behold, the apology returned as 91% generated.

This comes after Maphuma revealed that his "first" apology was not even from him, but a parody account. Turns out his latest may not be his either.

As if that's not enough, he also faced blackballing after a nightclub in Rustenburg cancelled his performance due to public outrage, a move many netizens believe will cause a domino effect.

Here's what Mzansi said about Scotts Maphuma's "fake" apology

The jokes were flying, and Mzansi is in stitches at how Maphuma was caught out:

k_rathebe laughed:

"The funny part about this is that the important part of the statement was taken out. 'I lost perspective and take full responsibility.' Caba hayi."

Zizipho_Majama said:

"The thing is, management wants him to apologise and he doesn't want to, hence there's this disingenuousness in his apology."

Harden_moroka wrote:

"I have no respect for this brother."

F1S0kuh13 joked:

"I really feel bad for Scotts Maphuma, he's not getting enough hate."

KatlegoKG__ posted:

"He was apologising while rolling, what did we expect?"

Nelishange89 added:

"Hahahaha! It's a fail! The plagiarism is above 12%."

Scotts Maphuma attempts at "comeback" song with DJ Maphorisa

In more Scotts Maphuma updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the musician/ dancer's studio session with his mentor and frequent collaborator, DJ Maphorisa.

The duo previewed a new song that sadly didn't land as well as they had hoped, and was dragged to hell and back by social media users.

Netizens believed the song was Maphuma's failed attempt to win back his fans after the drama he caused, a "comeback" track, if you will, and completely trashed it as well as its creators while predicting the end of Maphuma's career:

NziKing said:

"It's about to be a mess for this one. The beginning of the end."

Bigbrother_all wrote:

"Maphorisa should warn him. This is enabling, and things are not looking good for him; he’s already being cancelled."

