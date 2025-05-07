Legendary South African recording artist Oskido shared a picture with young amapiano star Scotts Maphuma, after the pair met up for lunch

Maphuma has emerged as one of South Africa's emerging artists, while Oskido has a rich history of working with some of the best Mzansi has to offer

Mzansi netizens reacted on social media to say they hope Oskido gave the young Maphuma some advice after the star recently received criticism over some of his actions

Emerging amapiano star Scotts Maphuma and legendary Mzansi recording artist Oskido recently met up for a lunch date that got South Africa talking.

Both Maphuma and the 57-year-old Oskido shared the image on their social media account with the pair sending each other encouraging messages.

Legendary Mzansi artist Oskido gave some valuable advice to Scotts Mpahuma.

Source: Instagram

Maphuma is no stranger to interacting with legendary Mzansi recording artists after the 29-year-old recently opened up on the brotherly bond he shares with DJ Mariphosa.

Scotts Maphuma and Oskido share advice

The picture of Oskido and Maphuma was shared in the Instagram post below:

According to his Instagram post, Oskido said he was happy to have spent time with Maphuma, while he previously shared behind-the-scenes footage of his weekly routine with fans.

Oskido posted:

Spent some quality time with @scotts_maphuma today @darumabyoskido Oskido. Always room to listen, reflect and grow. Proud of the young king's exciting steps ahead. #Guidance #NextChapter #DarumaByOskido #SupportAndGrow.”

In response, Maphuma, who has fans guessing over a previously shared cryptic post, responded with a short yet heartfelt response.

Maphuma posted:

“Grooties 🔥🙌❤️.”

Oskido received a lifetime achievement award, according to the video below:

Oskido has made his mark on South African music

Since 1989, Oskido has been a major player in South African music, after being part of the iconic group Brothers of Peace and helping to establish Mafikizolo and Bongo Muffin.

The 57-year-old also founded the recording company Kalawa Jazmee Records, which has helped launch the careers of DJ Zinhle, Black Motion, and Zonke.

After meeting with Maphuma, the veteran recording artist will hope the 29-year-old will continue his meteoric rise in the local music scene and one day be listed as a Mzansi music legend.

Oskido has helped launch the careers of several iconic Mzansi musicians.

Source: Instagram

Fans hope Maphuma was taking notes

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they were pleased to see Oskido and Maphuma together, while they hoped the 29-year-old was seriously taking notes.

Teymbie was surprised:

“He had time for a picture today?”

Iss_carl_thanked Osikido:

“Danko for the music 🤙🏿🤟🏾.”

Cmoody_ was happy:

“This makes me happy cause I know Grootman drop some knowledge and lessons!!!”

Keedoh_ gave Maphuma some advice:

“Teach him humbleness, tell him in this industry you gotta respect your audience because when they wash their hands, he’ll start to blame record labels.”

Bongan_fakude hopes Maphuma was listening:

“Impart some wisdom. He clearly has the talent and ear to do some good music. It’s the fame he has been struggling with, just like any human being. I hope he can be open to learning!”

Scotts Maphuma opens up about a major loss to his family

As reported by Briefly News, amapiano star Scotts Maphuma opened up on the recent loss of his grandfather and asked fans for patience while he grieves.

Following the loss of his beloved grandfather, Maphuma missed several planned appearances and performances, while fans appreciated his openness and sent their condolences.

