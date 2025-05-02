Popular South African music producer and DJ, De Mthuda, recently received his huge Spotify special acknowledgement

The Bade hitmaker received his biggest earnings on Spotify for his recent album Mthuthuzeli on the day it was released

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, and others applauded the star

De Mthud's new album breaks records on its first day. Image: @demthudasa

Source: Instagram

South African Amapiano star De Mthuda made many netizens proud as he recently reached a huge career milestone.

The popular music producer just dropped a new album, Mthuthuzeli, on Friday, 2 May 2025, which got its biggest Spotify accolade on the same day it was released.

An online user @2022AFRICA shared the great news about De Mthuda’s milestone on social media, which led to many fans and supporters congratulating him.

See the post below:

While De Mthuda’s new album is tipped for success by fans, the hitmaker will have to replace 24-year-old Ciza at the top of the charts. De Mthuda has been a prolific hitmaker in the Mzansi music scene after releasing an album annually since 2020, which has produced several chart-topping hits.

In addition to Yamungu, De Mthuda has collaborated with several local artists on his new album, including Young Stunna, Nia Pearl and Sino Msolo.

Netizens congratulate De Mthuda

Shortly after the achievement of the star was announced on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, and others thought the album was not a hit.

Here's what they had to say:

@ManX84624880 said:

"First time saying this about De Mthuda, but ayi the album was trash grootman, heat it from me, iyabheda mf2.. But ekse you are a good producer man, you had your run."

@DaBrave_OJ wrote:

"Lack of bass and log drum. Melodies and music outline where all over the place. The features were incorrectly placed on songs. The Mexican/Spanish samples did nto work. 5.5/ 10 album."

@ChavalalaM93025 responded:

"This is a fire album… Art of work."

@tumelomaqa1 replied:

"This definitely a repeatable album to check."

@TshabalalaKatl7 commented:

"I was streaming the whole day."

De Mthuda brings new music to South Africa

Meanwhile, in April 2025, De Mthuda’s latest album offering has sparked some debate among local music lovers, with some expecting massive hits while others say the music is repetitive.

In the viral video, Zawadi is surrounded by a group of people as she belts out the soulful sounds of the beat produced by De Mthunda.

The Amapiano star dropped his new album on Wednesday, 30 April 2025, and follows in the footsteps of his counterpart Scotts Maphuma, who also released new music via a dancing video. In anticipation of De Mthuda’s new album, fans said they love the new track Gijima, while some said they have heard the sounds before.

Amapiano star Khanyisa Jaceni announces pregnancy

As reported by Briefly News, amapiano star Khanyisa Jaceni announced her pregnancy in April 2025, much to the delight of local fans.

The Mzansi hitmaker made her announcement on social media, saying she could not contain her excitement and had to share the good news.

