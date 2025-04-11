South African Amapiano star Khanyisa Jaceni excitedly announced her pregnancy

The star posted a video of herself revealing her baby bump and also announced that she is having a baby boy

Many netizens flooded the comment section, congratulating the star on her first pregnancy

South African celebrities and fans were amazed by the creative way Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly announced the arrival of their second child, and the Amapiano star Khanyisa Jaceni couldn't resist the creativity and recreated her own clip where she excitedly announced her pregnancy.

The TikTokker and Amapiano vocalist who recently got married shared on her Instagram page that she is expecting and its a bouncing baby boy.

"AMADEEPSTICK: Shout out to @blxcknativesmedia for this dope concept that became a continuation of Dopeness 🤩 I also couldn’t hold it anymore!!! Im grateful. 🥹 Happy Friday. Props to: @bontle.modiselle and @priddy_ugly," she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate Khanyisa

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the AMapiano vocalist's pregnancy. Many showered her with heartfelt congratulatory messages. Here's what they said:

Lasizwe Dambuza said:

"Hayiiii nina…😍😍😍 Pregnancy is in the air!!! I might be next! Congratulations Khanyisa."

Rapper Priddy Ugly wrote:

"Beautiful mama, God is good. Blessing upon your family."

Media personality Refilwe Modiselle responded:

"@iam_khanyi95 you were not lying, BAKED BAKED Like really baked there. Love you & God's protection over you Mamas, as you bring this life. May He cover your whole family. Prayers up."

seekay_sa replied:

"Halala Khanyiiiiii 🇿🇦💪🔥this is so beautiful sisi."

Amapiano star Boohle congratulated Khanyisa:

"Whaaat!!??? I’m so happy for you!!! You’re about to have the best! The most draining! The most sweetest time of your life. Congratulations Mama."

@__noturtype.s commented:

"Pregnancy ne gender reveal in one video(day) uyas’thanda wena! Congrats."

Priddy Ugly opens up about social media break

Meanwhile, Priddy Ugly recently shared why he has been away from social media. Briefly News reported that the top rapper explained why he hasn't been active on his social media pages. The star, whose music has been making waves and reaching major milestones, broke his social media hiatus to update fans about what he had been up to behind the scenes.

Taking to his X page, the Ntja'ka hitmaker revealed that he has been taking a break from social media to focus on being a great father to his daughter with his wife Bontle Modiselle-Moloi, Afrika Moloi. The star said he has been loving being a present father, bettering his life, putting his family first and prioritising his relationship with God.

"I’ve been quiet on this app. Missing dozens of calls & minding my business, it’s not that I don’t care about y'all. My focus is really just making it to my daughter’s extra murals, being present, upscaling my abilities, upgrading my home, getting this paper, building & maintaining my vehicles, putting family 1st, and bettering my relationship with God."

