Gogo Maweni is receiving praise for supporting Somizi Mhlongo's clothing brand, Sompire, by rocking a stylish tracksuit in recent photos

Social media users, including Somizi and Inno Morolong, applauded Gogo Maweni for her unwavering support of fellow celebrities and her fashionable look

Several South African celebrities, like DJ Zinhle and Nonku Williams, have also shown love for Sompire by wearing its pieces on their social media

Gogo Maweni is a gift that keeps on giving. The star who recently warmed hearts when she attended reality TV star and socialite Inno Morolong's birthday shared pictures rocking media mogul Somizi Mhlongo's popular clothing brand, Sompire.

Gogo Maweni shared pictures rocking Somizi Mhlongo's brand. Image: @dr_maweni and @somizi

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni supports Somizi Mhlongo

Flamboyant sangoma and businesswoman Gogo Maweni received praise from her fans for showing love to Somizi. The larger-than-life media personality shook the South African fashion industry when he launched his clothing brand, which was initially a kids' line.

Several celebrities have already supported the brand, buying several items from the internationally acclaimed clothing brand. The latest star to support Somizi was Gogo Maweni, who shared pictures looking absolutely stylish in a Sompire tracksuit. She captioned the post:

"Out here having a Sompire day 💖"

Gogo Maweni praised for supporting Somizi's business

Social media users, including Somizi Mhlongo and Inno Morolong, reacted to the controversial reality television star's post. Many applauded her for always going out of her way to support other celebrities. Other fans also admitted that Gogo Maweni was dripping in her matching Sompire outfit.

@innomorolong__ said:

"One thing about u is u support all ur friends. I like that ❤️"

@somizi commented:

"Look at u. Thank u, friend."

@cebo_treasure wrote:

"😍😍ooh I love this fit 🔥👌🏽"

@jeanettetyosho commented:

"That's just so pretty🔥🔥🔥"

@keitu6347 wrote:

"You look beautiful heart and I'm happy for you gogo maweni and l want to know love you so much and I I see you look beautiful heart and you look best mother in your kids and I wishing you every morning I think about you thank you for your picture and I like it and you look good at thank you gorgeous you look good."

SA celebs who have supported Somizi's business

Mzansi celebrities always come through for each other. Many have endorsed the former Idols SA judge's brand on their pages. Award-winning disc jockey and businesswoman DJ Zinhle looked stylish in matching Sompire outfits alongside her two beautiful daughters, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mahosana.

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams and her three children also shared a stunning picture wearing Somizi's brand.

Gogo Maweni shared a post rocking Somizi's stunning fashion brand. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi designs stunning dress for daughter Bahumi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo has seemingly poured cold water on the allegations that he neglected his daughter, Bahumi Mhlongo. The star made headlines a few weeks ago after his baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, opened up about co-parenting with him.

Social media users have once again learned the importance of minding their own businesses after Somizi flaunted his daughter Bahumi online amid rumours of their strained relationship. The media personality who is pursuing his dream of being a designer headed to his social media pages to flaunt the stunning dress he designed for Bahumi.

Source: Briefly News