Somizi Mhlongo Designs 1st Ever Gown for Daughter Bahumi Amid Deadbeat Dad Allegations
- Somizi Mhlongo seemingly dismissed neglect allegations by proudly showcasing his daughter Bahumi Mhlongo wearing a dress he designed
- Fans had mixed reactions, with some praising his fashion skills and others questioning his past relationship with Bahumi
- Palesa Madisakwane previously claimed Somizi initially rejected Bahumi, requested a DNA test, and wanted no involvement in her life
South African media personality Somizi Mhlongo has seemingly poured cold water on the allegations that he neglected his daughter Bahumi Mhlongo. The star made headlines a few weeks ago after his baby mama Palesa Madisakwane opened up about co-parenting with him.
Somizi Mhlongo shows off daughter Bahumi
Social media users have once again learned the importance of minding their own businesses after Somizi flaunted his daughter Bahumi online amid rumours of their strained relationship. The larger-than-life media personality who is persuing his dream of being a designer headed to his social media pages to flaunt the stunning dress he designed for Bahumi.
He joked about the model (Bahumi) being his creation while wearing his creation. The post read:
"Dress : my creation. Model : my creation. MULTI TASKER."
Fans respond to Somizi's post
Socia media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some applauded Somizi for his unmatched designing skills, while others commented about his relationship with Bahumi after he was accused of being a deadbeat father.
@makhadzisa commented:
"Can i have my own exclusive for METRO AWARD FROM YOU . This is beautiful 😍 . Win is a win."
@kenyakallogontse said:
"Love your relationship with your biological daughter she is so down to earth and sooo Humbleee bathong, Stay Blessed guy's."
@hlatsimogwale wrote:
"Heh heh Somizi doesnt support a girl... Whats this? A whole super Somgaga Model... Beautiful creations ...alla tjem."
@tas.hdown added:
"@somizi A daughter's first love is her father 😍🔥Blood is thicker than water.... Beautiful dress Som Som."
@linda_assa_hove commented:
"Beautiful creations ❤️the creator knew exactly what would ĺook good on his creation."
@gwen.qhawekazi.phooko said:
"@somizi, you are talented sthandwa, keep on shining @bahumi, you look stunning @abondabazabantu, business mind your own 😂😂😂"
What did Palesa say about Somizi?
Former Generations actress Palesa Madisakwane sparked a heated debate about Somizi's relationship with his daughter Bahumi when she opened up about what happened behind closed doors.
She accused Somizi of never wanting Bahumi from the word go. The actress revealed that Somizi forced her to terminate Bahumi's pregnancy, but she refused. When their child was born, the former Idols SA judge said he didn't want to be involved in Bahumi's life, and even requested a DNA test to be conducted.
Somizi's aleged Zimbabwean boyfriend Mudiwa Hood speaks out
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the man rumoured to be dating Somizi Mhlongo has finally come forward to address the allegations.
Somizi Mhlongo has been linked to several men since his controversial marriage to Mohale Motaung crashed. Right after sparking dating rumours with former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Mich Mazibuko, the media personality is now said to be seeing an established Zimbabwean businessman.
