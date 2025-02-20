South African actress Palesa Madisakwane exposed the bad side of co-parenting with TV personality Somizi Mhlongo

In an interview on the podcast To Hell and Back by Boldy Owami, Palesa said Somizi insisted on having a DNA test

The stars are parents to 30-year-old Bahumi Mhlongo, and Palesa did not hold back in criticising her baby daddy

Palesa Madisakwane said Somizi wanted to have a DNA test.

Source: UGC

TV actress Palesa Madisakwane is not holding back in her criticism directed at the father of her child, Somizi Mhlongo.

Palesa Madisakwane on taking Somizi to the maintenance court

Somizi's baby mama got real about the hardships she faced at the hands of former Idols SA judge, Somizi. The former Generations actress said Somizi insisted that he was not the father of their daughter Bahumi Mhlongo.

The two briefly dated in the 90s and Palesa in the same interview, said she did not know that Somizi is gay. When she fell pregnant, Somizi allegedly denied being the father. Palesa said she took him to maintenance court. Even though she felt embarrassed, Palesa said she did not have a choice because Somizi did not give her one. The DNA test came back positive.

Palesa Madisakwane said the experience was humiliating for her, saying she broke down and cried when the results came back positive. She painted the grim picture of what it was like in court when Somizi found out the results, saying he looked away and did not even make eye contact with them.

“While we were in court he did not even look at us. He looked away and stood miles away from us. When the results came out I just cried because I felt humiliated and disgraced,” said.

Watch the YouTube interview here.

Palesa alleges Somizi is still an absent father

Another shocker was Palesa alleging that Somizi Mhlongo is not financially supportive of Bahumi. The 30-year-old is an actress and has starred in Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story.

Palesa said she is the one parent taking care of Bahumi because Somizi is absent. She admitted that even though Somizi is wealthy, he should be there for her.

"Somizi, till this day, is not supporting Bahumi. I am responsible for her. She is 30 years old, but she is not financially stable. She is still living under my roof. I am the one taking care of her,” she said.

Palesa Madisakwane claimed Somizi did not believe that he was Bahumi's father.

Source: Getty Images

How society made things even more difficult for Palesa

Palesa also faced hardships from society at the time, claiming people judged her for having been impregnated by a gay man. "People said I wanted to trap him," she added.

The late Mary Twala offered Palesa a chance to go back to school and be a kid like other people by saying she should leave Bahumi under her care.

Somizi makes peace with baby mama

In a previous report from Briefly News, after years of not seeing eye to eye, Somizi Mhlongo made peace with his baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane. They reached common ground on him paying damages for their daughter Bahumi.

This comes after Bahumi said she wanted to change her surname to her father's surname.

