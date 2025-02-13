South African Actress Palesa Madisakwane was in a recent interview where she opened up about being Somizi's baby mama

Palesa claimed that she "unknowingly" had a baby with a gay man, Somizi Mhlongo who she dated in the 90s

She said people judged her about having a baby with Somizi, claiming that she wanted to trap him

Somizi's Baby Mama Palesa Madisakwane spoke about being impregnated by him. Image: Oupa Bopape on Getty, @somizi on Instagtram

Palesa on being Somizi's baby mama

In a recent interview, Palesa Madisakwane spoke about her relationship with Somizi Mhlongo. Palesa said she had to return home when she fell pregnant and she had nothing going on for her.

With no plan, and with a growing belly, Palesa went back to her grandparent's house. She admitted experiencing difficulty during this period which was also attributed to Somizi being a gay man.

"People said I wanted to trap him," she said adding that people were curious about how a gay man would impregnate someone.

X user @sadmethod posted the video online.

Palesa on whether she knew Somizi is gay

In an episode of the last season of Living the Dream With Somizi, the Palesa spoke about her relationship with Somizi. She clarified that she did not know he was gay, saying he never acted flamboyant.

“Funny enough, he didn’t act gay, or seem flamboyant. What hurts me the most is when he does his interviews, or when I read somewhere, he would often say that I knew he is gay. That is false, how did I know such?” she asked

Palesa admitted that is was one of the most confusing periods of her life. To add to the confusion, Palesa said his mother Mary Twala convinced her to give up Bahumi.

Palesa sets record straight on comments about late Mary Twala

Following backlash on social media, Palesa penned a lengthy message on Instagram setting the record straight. She said the late Mary did not order her to give her baby away. However, she offered to help her raise her child.

"She was not ordering me, she was not insisting on taking my baby away from me. As a caring and loving mother she was to me she meant she would take care of my baby and she loved me enough to want to see me go back to school."

Somizi makes peace with baby mama

In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo made peace with his baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, when they reached common ground on him paying damages for their daughter Bahumi.

This comes after Bahumi shared intentions to change her surname to her father's surname.

