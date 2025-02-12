A lady got candid about her life and shared her heartbreaking story which left SA with mixed reactions

The hun revealed how she left her job and changed her life for a married man, who ended up showing her flames

Comments poured in from online users who flooded the post expressing their thoughts

Umjolo is not for the weak! One woman in Mzansi shared a painful yet eye-opening story that has left many in disbelief.

A South African lady got candid about leaving her old life and moving to a new city for a married man, who ended up showing her flames. Image: @mvelenhlem

Source: TikTok

Woman leaves job, moves for married man, ends in tears

The stunner got candid about the drastic changes she made in her life for a married man, only to be left heartbroken in the process.

While taking to her social media account @mvelenhlem revealed how she made the bold decision to leave her steady job and abandon her old life for a man who had promised her the world. @mvelenhlem expressed how the gent "deceived" her into breaking up with her boyfriend in place of making her a second wife.

The young lady moved to a new city for the married man, leaving her old life behind in the hope of starting anew with him. However, he ended up showing her flames. The man blocked and ghosted @mvelenhlem upon her arrival leaving her devasted.

Watch the video.

SA chimes in on the woman's story

People in Mzansi responded to the lady's story as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts with mixed reactions.

Mukonazwothe Linah asked:

"So you all take married men this serious."

Joy said:

"We don’t judge, we watch, get shocked and scroll."

Sindy Gcaba expressed:

"Lol even if he was married to me I wouldn’t change my life decisions because of a man never sisi No."

Yaya replied:

"I am so proud of him."

Bukeka commented:

"I love that married man I wish I could get him a cognac....ukulayile."

Source: TikTok

Source: Briefly News