Somizi Mhlongo recently posted a new video during one of his fashion classes

The media personality received some words of encouragement from supporters after showing his seriousness about attending school

Fans were inspired by SomGaga, so much so that others are looking into going back to school

Somizi Mhlongo inspired fans with his seriousness about honing his passion for fashion. Images: somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo has his eye on the prize and hopes to hone his passion for the world of fashion. Having recently started fashion school in 2023, the flamboyant media personality shared a video during one of his classes, appearing laser-focused as he made outlines for his next masterpiece.

Somizi Mhlongo gives a look into his fashion class

Our fave, Somizi Mhlongo, is dead set on securing multiple income streams and chasing his passion, and there's no stopping him.

Having announced his return to school in 2023, SomGaga inspired many fans as he revealed his plan to obtain a degree in fashion design at Villioti Fashion Institute.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Taking to his Instagram page, the Sompire Kids founder shared a video from his fashion class, saying he's enjoying every moment through it's challenging:

"Radio Done, now school starts. @villiotifashion, I must say, I’m enjoying every moment. Not easy, but I’m not a quitter."

Mzansi shows love to Somizi Mhlongo

Fans and followers sang Somizi's praises for chasing his dreams and cheered him on:

South African designer, Otsile Sefolo said:

"Come for a crash class."

nyakallo30 hyped Somizi up:

"You're the true definition of "Nothing is impossible if you put in effort." Is there anything that you can't do? Once you imagine something, your mind immediately tells you that you will be able to do it."

mphaazim encouraged Somizi:

"You've got this, Som Som!"

taps_nashe felt inspired:

"Forever an inspiration @somizi. We really have no excuses for not going after our dreams."

memonyasha wrote:

"You have just inspired me to go for it @somizi!"

kelekleigh posted:

"I hope the people who love and want the finer things in life see how hard you work."

Somizi Mhlongo joins the viral Elsa Majimbo challenge

In more SomGaga updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the media personality's hilarious skit doing the Elsa Majimbo challenge.

Somizi had netizens in stitches over his impersonation of the famous content creator while telling a story drenched in body lotion and oils.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News