Somizi Mhlongo is said to be dating Zimbabwean businessman, Mudiwa Hood, on the down-low

The men were "spotted" together in several photos, and had peeps wondering if they were an item

An infuriated Hood finally addressed the rumours on social media, but some peeps are still sceptical

Somizi Mhlongo’s alleged boyfriend, Mudiwa Hood, says they're not dating. Images: Instagram/ somizi, Twitter/ MudiwaHood

The man rumoured to be dating Somizi Mhlongo has finally come forward to address the allegations.

Who is Somizi Mhlongo's rumoured boyfriend?

Somizi Mhlongo has been linked to several men since his controversial marriage to Mohale Motaung crashed.

Right after sparking dating rumours with former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Mich Mazibuko, the media personality is now said to be seeing an established Zimbabwean businessman.

Mudiwa Hood, who specialises in several avenues including aviation and construction according to his bio, was "pictured" with SomGAGA in several pictures while on a plane.

However, taking to his Twitter (X) page, the businessman poured water on the rumours and claimed that the man in the picture was not him.

Somizi Mhlongo’s alleged boyfriend addressed the dating rumours. Image: somizi

"This is not me, I do not know Somizi except from TV. This whole narrative will fail because lies have short legs! Do I look like this short guy?"

Meanwhile, Somizi has not addressed the allegations and is instead living his best life in Cape Town.

Here's what netizens said to Somizi Mhlongo's rumoured bae

Netizens questioned Mudiwa's statement, saying he was being suspicious:

Denzel74067112 asked:

"How come we never saw you with your wife?"

lord_chibhanzii taunted:

"If you don't sue, it means it is you."

a_chikomo was suspicious:

"The moment you start writing a paragraph explaining yourself, know that you are guilty as charged."

daddy_marshy wrote:

"Keep your explanations to yourself. We work with what we see."

KunakaKunaka2 commented:

"There is no smoke without fire."

Fineboy_X_ posted:

"The first frame really doesn’t look like you, big man."

Source: Briefly News