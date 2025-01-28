Somizi Mhlongo’s Alleged Zimbabwean Boyfriend Mudiwa Hood Responds to Romance Rumours
- Somizi Mhlongo is said to be dating Zimbabwean businessman, Mudiwa Hood, on the down-low
- The men were "spotted" together in several photos, and had peeps wondering if they were an item
- An infuriated Hood finally addressed the rumours on social media, but some peeps are still sceptical
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The man rumoured to be dating Somizi Mhlongo has finally come forward to address the allegations.
Who is Somizi Mhlongo's rumoured boyfriend?
Somizi Mhlongo has been linked to several men since his controversial marriage to Mohale Motaung crashed.
Right after sparking dating rumours with former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Mich Mazibuko, the media personality is now said to be seeing an established Zimbabwean businessman.
CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.
Mudiwa Hood, who specialises in several avenues including aviation and construction according to his bio, was "pictured" with SomGAGA in several pictures while on a plane.
However, taking to his Twitter (X) page, the businessman poured water on the rumours and claimed that the man in the picture was not him.
"This is not me, I do not know Somizi except from TV. This whole narrative will fail because lies have short legs! Do I look like this short guy?"
Meanwhile, Somizi has not addressed the allegations and is instead living his best life in Cape Town.
Here's what netizens said to Somizi Mhlongo's rumoured bae
Netizens questioned Mudiwa's statement, saying he was being suspicious:
Denzel74067112 asked:
"How come we never saw you with your wife?"
lord_chibhanzii taunted:
"If you don't sue, it means it is you."
a_chikomo was suspicious:
"The moment you start writing a paragraph explaining yourself, know that you are guilty as charged."
daddy_marshy wrote:
"Keep your explanations to yourself. We work with what we see."
KunakaKunaka2 commented:
"There is no smoke without fire."
Fineboy_X_ posted:
"The first frame really doesn’t look like you, big man."
Amanda du-Pont's alleged bae gets dragged
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Amanda du-Pont's alleged boyfriend.
Peeps shamelessly dragged the actress' rumoured bae and accused her of dating him for his money because his looks were not make sure.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za