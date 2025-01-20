Amanda du-Pont is being dragged online after netizens got a closer look at her rumoured boyfriend

The actress has been linked to married Bafana Sindani for some time now that even his wife allegedly knows

South Africans judged Amanda for overlooking her rumoured partner's appearance for the sake of the bag

Amanda Du-Pont was accused of dating her rumoured boyfriend for his money. Images: amandadupont

Source: Instagram

Mzansi claimed looks didn't matter to Amanda du-Pont after seeing her alleged boyfriend.

Amanda du-Pont's boyfriend spotted at a party

Former Skeem Saam actress, Amanda du-Pont, is still catching heat for allegedly dating a married man, but it seems that's not the only thing people are concerned about.

A video of Bafana Sindani dancing at a party has gone viral, in which netizens finally got a closer look at the man who allegedly stole Amanda's heart.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Twitter (X) user NalaThokozane shared a video of Sindane doing the Kwenzakalani dance while showing off his Louis Vuitton outfit:

"They have liver abo Amanda du Pont."

Mzansi weighs in on Amanda du-Pont's rumoured relationship

South Africans claim Amanda Du-Pont is only with her alleged man for his money. Images: amandadupont

Source: Instagram

Netizens dragged Sindani and gave Amanda a bombastic side-eye, convinced she was only with her "man" for the benefits:

Botshelo_SA said:

"South African women are some of the bravest women walking this earth."

SboniseniGaxa posted:

"It's all about securing the bag."

Mellowz_pls threw shade:

"Nah, the girlies really just be there for the bag because what do you mean?"

Meanwhile, some ladies claimed they would do the same, with others jokingly encouraging it:

PhumzDN posted:

"It’s better than poverty and an empty stomach."

MsZoeGee said:

"I can overlook a lot to get a Urus. I can't judge her hustle 'cause I want that car."

Zettie909 wrote:

"We told you guy, a man's beauty is his cattle."

Mzansi questions Nadia Nakai's Paris vacation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nadia Nakai's luxurious Paris holiday.

Peeps were sceptical about her trip as many were led to believe it was funded by a married businessman:

ramsthulani_ said:

"Clearly, the music isn't selling, nor is she getting booked."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News