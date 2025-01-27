The South African flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo set tongues wagging on social media

The South African flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo became the talk of the town recently after showing off the expensive wheels he was driving in Cape Town.

Earlier on, the former Idols SA judge was seen in Cape Town during the past weekend driving off in a sleek green Lamborghini. The video of the media personality was posted by an online user @pmcafrica on Twitter (X).

Netizens react to Somizi's video

Shortly after the video of Somizi Mhlongo was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@shaz___m questioned:

"Who is the passenger?"

@TMNLMNKRL responded:

"Why is he showing us the Lamborghini sign like we don't know it is a Lambo?"

@jason_kelder asked:

"How much employment has he created with all his wealth?"

@katlii08 commented:

"I don't know if it is me but these kinds of cars look uncomfortable to get into...""

@WolfOfJozi mentioned:

"This may sound petty cause I don’t have one but why does it make such a terrible door-closing sound?"

@JustXavierB replied:

"The least elegant way to enter one of the hardest vehicles to enter."

What you need to know about Somizi Mhlongo

Somizi Mhlongo is undoubtedly one of South Africa's most prolific entertainers with a multi-faceted career that has afforded him fame and wealth. From his role as a judge on Idols SA to his ventures as an actor, singer, dancer, author, chef, and brand ambassador, his career has been diverse and successful.

Being the son of veteran actors Ndaba Mhlongo and Mary Twala, Somizi had early exposure and connections in the South African entertainment industry. He began his career in the late 1980s after dropping out of school and has never looked back since. His connections got him in, but his talents have ensured a blossoming career despite the various setbacks he has faced over the years.

