Somizi Mhlongo bumped into Siya Kolisi, and the video of them together made it to social media

The media personality shared his elated reaction to seeing the beloved rugby superstar Siya Kolisi

In light of the Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi's split from Rachel Kolisi and Somizi's own past with divorce, people had a lot to say

Siya Kolisi and Somizi Mhlongo amassed varying reactions after linking up. The popular rugby player made an unexpected appearance in a video with Somizi Mhlongo.

People shared their thoughts on Siya Kolisi and Somizi Mhlongo together. Many could not help but reference Siya Kolisi's divorce.

Somizi Mhlongo and Siya Kolisi in video

In a video reshared by MDNnewss, Somizi walked with Siya Kolisi in a warm embrace. In the clip, Somizi squealed amid their interaction as they exchanged niceties. Watch the video below:

What you need to know about Siya Kolisi

SA side eyes Siya Kolisi and Somizi Mhlongo

Many people commented on the video, and some threw shade at them because they are both divorcees. Some made homophobic assumptions, which an online user slammed. Read the comments below:

@Sam_Langeni wrote:

"Why do people associate their meeting with an umjolo relationship now? They sound like suddenly Siya is gay...Social media people🚮 trying to make content out of everything that happens around them. That was just a coincidence coz TT is also there. "

@Melo_Malebo commented:

"They both broke their marriages? I guess what they say about birds of a feather is true."

@solani_ss commented:

"I'm sure Kolisi's divorce has got nothing to do with this, just a coincidence. Go Somgaga Go."

Siya Kolisi's viral nightclub video gets Mzansi talking

Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi had the time of his life after dancing up a storm at a nightclub, and fans love it for him.

One thing about Siya Kolisi is that he knows how to have a good time, and the Springboks captain didn't let his divorce from Rachel dull his festive mood.

The father of two was seen in a club partying beside DJ Kixi, who rocked the decks and had the captain in high spirits.

