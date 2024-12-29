Siya Kolisi and Somizi Mhlongo Hugged Up in Video, SA Gets Shady
- Somizi Mhlongo bumped into Siya Kolisi, and the video of them together made it to social media
- The media personality shared his elated reaction to seeing the beloved rugby superstar Siya Kolisi
- In light of the Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi's split from Rachel Kolisi and Somizi's own past with divorce, people had a lot to say
Siya Kolisi and Somizi Mhlongo amassed varying reactions after linking up. The popular rugby player made an unexpected appearance in a video with Somizi Mhlongo.
People shared their thoughts on Siya Kolisi and Somizi Mhlongo together. Many could not help but reference Siya Kolisi's divorce.
Somizi Mhlongo and Siya Kolisi in video
In a video reshared by MDNnewss, Somizi walked with Siya Kolisi in a warm embrace. In the clip, Somizi squealed amid their interaction as they exchanged niceties. Watch the video below:
What you need to know about Siya Kolisi
- Siya Kolisi and his former wife Rachel caused an uproar after announcing their divorce in 2024.
- Springboks captain Siya had all eyes on him after the split, as many were curious about the aftermath of his divorce.
- Siya Kolisi was spotted spending time with his children separately from his now-former wife, Rachel.
- The beloved rugby star also broke his silence since announcing the dissolution of his marriage.
SA side eyes Siya Kolisi and Somizi Mhlongo
Many people commented on the video, and some threw shade at them because they are both divorcees. Some made homophobic assumptions, which an online user slammed. Read the comments below:
@Sam_Langeni wrote:
"Why do people associate their meeting with an umjolo relationship now? They sound like suddenly Siya is gay...Social media people🚮 trying to make content out of everything that happens around them. That was just a coincidence coz TT is also there. "
@Melo_Malebo commented:
"They both broke their marriages? I guess what they say about birds of a feather is true."
@solani_ss commented:
"I'm sure Kolisi's divorce has got nothing to do with this, just a coincidence. Go Somgaga Go."
Siya Kolisi's viral nightclub video gets Mzansi talking
Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi had the time of his life after dancing up a storm at a nightclub, and fans love it for him.
One thing about Siya Kolisi is that he knows how to have a good time, and the Springboks captain didn't let his divorce from Rachel dull his festive mood.
The father of two was seen in a club partying beside DJ Kixi, who rocked the decks and had the captain in high spirits.
