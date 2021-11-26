Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is back to daddy duties after returning from a trip to Europe to represent the country in rugby

Siya took to Instagram to share a post of himself with his kids as he took them to school in the morning and it was a sweet time

His act was adorable but peeps seemed to focus more on the Grey High School sports jersey he was wearing

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has put his rugby duties on hold as he returned to full-on dad mode. Siya shared an adorable picture on Instagram that pulled on the heartstrings of Mzansi. The post, captioned "school drops," shows Siya driving his kids to school.

Equipped with a pair of shades, the proud dad shows South Africans that even someone with a schedule as busy as a rugby captain can find the time to be a dad.

Although Siya’s post was intended to highlight his daddy duties, peeps seemed to focus more on his clothes. Siya’s blue jersey is apparently one worn by students from Grey High School in Port Elizabeth.

Check out his post below:

Briefly News compiled a few of the comments left by Saffas below:

@siya__mhlongo commented:

"That jersey still haunts me that the 2009 Grey PE team lives in my head rent-free."

@bryantigerz wrote:

"I think you are a fantastic role model, the energy and charisma you bring to the Springboks is amazing."

@smith_granville_t shared:

"It's the jersey for me. What a throwback. Guaranteed battle when you see the baby blue."

@lizelleblair responded with:

"School drop-off may seem trivial to some but I’m sure it means the world to you and the kids. Thank you to you and your family for sacrificing so much time to be our captain. Enjoy each moment and make memories."

@offlame_g asked:

"Is that my rugby jersey? Because I can’t find mine."

@cherylkietzmann replied with:

"So happy to see that rugby shirt."

@chosenking__ hilariously added

"Siya you are the only one smiling."

@ferreiraleanda added:

"Ah so proud. You are wearing your Grey PE jersey! Beautiful children too. Have a great holiday season Mr. Siya. Jesus bless you and your family. Proud supporter from PE."

"Au revoir": Siya Kolisi says goodbye to France, heads home to Mzansi

Previously, Briefly News reported that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a snap on his Instagram page of him preparing to depart from Charles de Gaulle airport in France.

He headed home to Mzansi after a very successful set of test fixtures in Europe. The Springboks only lost one match, the last one, against England. The boys in green and gold made South Africa proud with their dominance on the field, proving that they are still the World Champions.

While in Europe, Siya shared a number of amazing pictures of himself visiting famous historical cities. Social media users showered him with blessings as he was about to board a plane.

