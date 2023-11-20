James Remar's wife Atsuko Remar: Age, bio, ethnicity, career, net worth

Successful entertainer James Remar has enjoyed a decades-long career in the industry, with various accolades and awards under his belt, including the Saturn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013. James Remar's wife, Atsuko Remar, is a more private figure who is successful in her chosen field. Here, we discuss what we know of James' wife and details regarding his personal life.

James first rose to public prominence through his second movie, The Warriors (1979), as Ajax. During the same year, he took on Broadway, starring alongside Richard Gere in Bent (1979), a drama focused on the persecution of gays in Nazi Germany. He soon became a successful, widely-known actor.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Atsuko Remar/Atsuko Itsuki (birth name) Date of birth 1954 (month and date unknown) Age 69 years old in 2023 Birthplace Japan Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality Japanese/American Marital status Married to James Remar (1984) Ethnicity Japanese Gender Female Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Entrepreneur

Despite being married to a successful actor, Atsuko Remar is an essentially private figure. Behind the scenes, she is an entrepreneur and a supportive wife and mother. Although information on Atsuko and her marriage to James is limited, some details are reported online.

Who is James Remar married to?

James Remar’s wife, Atsuko Remar, has been married to the star since 1984, and they remain together as of 2023. Their decades-long marriage is a testament to the belief that their union is successful.

James Remar’s family

The actor's parents are S. Roy Remar and Elizabeth Mary Remar. His father is listed online as an attorney, and his mother is a mental health professional. Elizabeth is British, while James' father reportedly has Russian-Jewish roots.

Does James Remar have a son?

James Remar has two children, a son and a daughter. His son, Jason Remar, stays out of the limelight, and information on his biography is limited.

James Remar’s daughter, Lisa Remar, is also in the entertainment industry as a singer. You can find Lisa's music through various streaming platforms. Her Instagram page has 12.1K followers as of November 14, 2023.

Atsuko Remar’s occupation

The reclusive figure is an entrepreneur and business owner. Atsuko is reported to own a firm, but this has not been confirmed.

Atsuko Remar’s net worth

Atsuko's exact net worth has yet to be confirmed. However, it is most often reported as between $600,000 and $700,000. Atsuko Remar’s salary remains unconfirmed. For those curious, James Remar’s net worth is often reported as $5 million.

Atsuko Remar is best known as the supportive wife of James Remar, with a decades-long marriage to show for it. Atsuko succeeded in her own right as an entrepreneur and doting mother.

