How much is Tori Spelling's net worth now? A look at her fortune

Tori Spelling is best known for her role as Donna Martin on the teen drama series Beverly Hills, 90210. She has since taken on various roles but has not taken on any mainstream acting roles. What is Tori's current net worth? This article discusses her assets, finances, and other details of her personal life.

Tori has faced various financial woes throughout the years. Photo: David Livingston and Raymond Hall (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The actress first burst onto the scene when she made her acting debut in the TV show Vega$, produced by her father, Aaron Spelling. Tori's big break was her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, which remains her most notable to date.

Tori Spelling's profile summary

Full name Victoria Davey Spelling Mcdermott Nickname 'Tori' Date of birth May 16, 1973 Age 51 years old in 2025 Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Religious beliefs Jewish Current residence Calabasas, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Separated from Dean McDermott (2006–2024) Divorced from Charlie Shanian (2004–2006) Ethnicity White Gender Female Height 167 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Dark brown Parents Aaron and Candy Spelling Children Five (Liam, Stella, Hattie, Finn and Beau) Profession Actress, author, playwright, TV producer and director Education Harvard-Westlake Middle School The John Thomas Dye School Net worth $150,000.00 Social media profiles Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Tori Spelling's finances have always been a hot topic surrounding the American actress. She has had financial ups and downs throughout her life, including racking up significant debt from excessive shopping habits. Tori also faces legal backlash from credit card companies for unpaid bills, but her financial standing seems to have improved in recent times.

Tori Spelling's net worth

What is Tori Spelling's net worth as of 2024? According to various online sources, including Yahoo and the South China Morning Post, the American actress's net worth is $150,000.00. Tori Spelling's salary was reported to be $420,000.00 for starring in the revival of 90210, with an additional $15,000.00 per episode as the show's co-creator.

However, the American actress's salary has not been confirmed by an authority source. For those wondering what her estranged husband's value is, Dean McDermott's net worth is reported by various online sources, including Tuko News and Celebrity Net Worth, as $50,000.00.

Tori Spelling's income source

Tori rose to prominence as an actress. However, she soon added author, playwright, TV producer and director to the list and co-created the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot along with Jennie Garth, called BH90210.

Tori’s parents are late producer and actor Aaron Spelling, and author Candy Spelling. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Original

Work on BH90210 reboot

The BH90210 reboot aired on Fox from August 7, 2019, until September 11, 2019, being cancelled after just one season. In an interview with Lainey Gossip in 2019, Tori expressed how she drew inspiration from her personal life for her on-screen character, stating:

'Mine was actually I think the hardest character to write for everyone, because there is so much public fodder, tabloid fodder about my life. I think definitely everyone was wanting to poke fun at themselves and poke fun at the image that other people have of them. We do want people to question, like, “Wait, is that based on a story from real life or is that something fictionalized?” I’m married on the show, I have a lot of kids. This is so heightened, right?'

How much is Tori Spelling's house worth?

Tori Spelling's house is a $12,000.00 per month rental home in Calabasas, California. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, which is a drastic change from the previous 56,000-square-foot mansion she grew up in but still a significant improvement from when she and her children were living in an RV at the height of her financial woes.

What does Tori Spelling's husband do?

The American actress's estranged husband, Dean McDermott, is a TV producer, voice and film actor, and programme creator. According to Dean's IMDb page, he is best known for his work on the productions Open Range (2003), Due South (1994), and Tracker (2001).

What happened to Aaron Spelling's money?

Tori Spelling's father, Aaron, was a successful film producer and actor who died on June 23, 2006. Aaron Spelling's net worth at death was an estimated $600 million, which mostly went to his widow, Candy Spelling.

How much money did Tori Spelling inherit?

Many wondered whether Tori Spelling inherited Aaron Spelling's money as she had a strained relationship with her parents at the time of Aaron's death. Although most of the money went to her mother, Tori received an estimated $800,000.00 after tax.

Tori now resides in Calabasas, California after struggling financially over the last few years. Photo: Patrick McMullan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who will inherit Candy Spelling's fortune?

Candy Spelling's net worth was at least $600 million when she inherited her late husband's wealth. The heiress, writer, socialite, and entrepreneur has not publicly stated who will inherit her wealth when she passes on.

Strained mother-daughter relationship on the mend

Tori and her mother had a tumultuous relationship throughout the years, and Candy publicly expressed her feelings towards her daughter in a 2009 open letter to her, speaking harshly of Tori.

However, Uinterview highlighted that the mother-daughter duo were spotted together over Labour Day weekend in 2022, seemingly putting an end to the public feud. The duo's relationship is still going strong as of 2024.

Tori Spelling's children

Tori and her estranged husband have five children. The children are as follows:

Liam Aaron McDermott, 17

Stella Doreen McDermott, 16

Hattie Margaret McDermott, 13

Finn Davey McDermott, 12

Beau Dean McDermott, 7

Tori Spelling's net worth has dramatically changed over time due to her financial woes. However, her financial standing and relationship with her mother have improved in recent years.

