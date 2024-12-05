Jada Pinkett Smith's net worth now: what makes her so wealthy?

Some perks of being a Hollywood star include hefty payouts, which means intense scrutiny of one's life and financial status. It is no wonder Jada Pinkett Smith's net worth is one of the most searched topics about the actress. This is after she started co-hosting the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk, for which she has won a Daytime Emmy Award.

Jada Pinkett Smith is an American actress, singer and talk show host. She debuted her acting career in 1990 when she landed a guest star role in the TV series True Colors. Later, she ventured into film production and entrepreneurship, further cementing her name in the entertainment industry.

Jada Pinkett Smith's profile summary

Full name Jada Koren Pinkett-Smith Gender Female Date of birth September 18, 1971 Age 53 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Virgo Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, USA Current residence Malibu, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Eye colour Dark-brown Hair colour Black Weight 50 kg (approx) Height 5 ft 0 in Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Parents Adrienne Bandfield-Jones and Robsol Pinkett Jr Siblings Caleeb Pinkett Relationship status Married Husband Will Smith Education Baltimore School for the Arts Profession Actress, singer, producer, author and entrepreneur Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), Facebook, TikTok

What is Jada Pinkett Smith's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and PBC, Jada's net worth is estimated at $50 million. Her fortune is attributed to her successful career as an actress, singer, and talk show host.

Before her marriage to Will Smith, an American actor, rapper, and film producer, Jada had already established herself as an actress and had begun accumulating wealth. Will Smith's net worth is estimated at $350 million, and he is one of the highest-paid actors on the planet.

Will Smith's wife is also vocal in addressing pay disparities in Hollywood. While appearing on NPR's Its Been a Minute, Jada explained how being married to a Hollywood megastar could make being paid appropriately more difficult. She said;

People would literally say, well, you don't need it. You're married to Will.

Jada Pinkett Smith's cars

The American actress owns some of the most expensive cars in the world today. These include;

Vehicle Model Market price Rolls-Royce Wraith $335,488 Mercedes-Benz GLS Class $139,000 Mercedes-Benz S-Class $114,500 Tesla Model X $91,000 Audi Q8 $72,000 GMC Yukon $51,000 Cadillac Escalade $97,420

Jada Pinkett Smith's house

Jada owns a $100 million worth of real estate alongside her longtime husband. Below is a breakdown of the couple's multi-million real estate portfolio;

In 1999, Will and Jada paid $7.5 million for a 100-acre property between Malibu and Calabasas, California. The Santa Fe-style property features a 20,000-square-foot main house and several guest houses. It also has a private lake, a horse riding ring, equestrian trails, stables, and tennis courts.

The celebrity couple also owns a 9,000-square-foot mansion in a gated Hidden Hills, California community.

In September 2021, the Smiths spent a little over $11 million to acquire a 10,400-square-foot home in Hidden Hills, California. They also have a 9,200-square-foot ski chalet in Park City, Utah.

Jada Pinkett Smith's career

Jada Pinkett Smith's career earnings have been substantial, reflecting her diverse roles in acting, producing, and various business ventures. Here is a breakdown of her career earnings:

Acting

Jada has appeared in numerous successful movies throughout her film career, significantly contributing to her aggregate box office earnings of over $1.8 billion. Additionally, the Hollywood star earned roughly $150,000 per episode for her role in the medical drama Hawthorne, which aired from 2009 to 2011.

Producer and writer

Jada is also an experienced film producer and writer, mainly working through her production company, Overbrook Entertainment. She has since produced notable projects, including African Queens: Njinga, Queen Cleopatra, and The Karate Kid. According to her IMDb profile, Jada boasts over 23 producing and seven writing credits.

Music career

Jada has also ventured into music under the stage name Jada Koren. She is the lead singer and songwriter of the metal band Wicked Wisdom, which released its self-titled debut album in 2006. In 2004, the band performed as openers for Britney Spears' 2004 Onyx Hotel Tour and on eight dates in the spring of 2004 during the European leg of the tour.

Brand endorsements

Jada has ventured into brand promotions, partnering with popular brands like Apple, CoverGirl, and Reebok. She is also the spokesperson of Carol's Daughter, a beauty line.

Entrepreneurial leadership

Will Smith's wife is also an established businesswoman. She owns a clothing line, Maja, and a music production company called 100% Women. Pinkett also owns Hey Humans, a personal care firm that aims to educate people about the waste created by the personal care industry.

FAQs

Jada Pinkett Smith is best known for her roles in The Matrix sequels and the Madagascar animated film franchise. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the actress;

What was Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk salary?

She earned $150,000 per episode, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2018, she co-hosted the show with her daughter, Willow ​Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. However, it was cancelled in April 2023 ​, when parent company Meta shut down Facebook's watch originals group.

How did Jada get famous?

Her breakout role came in 1991 when she joined the cast of the hit sitcom A Different World, a spin-off of The Cosby Show. However, Jada began acting in 1990 as a guest star on the sitcom True Colors.

Who is worth more, Jada or Will Smith?

Will Smith is significantly wealthier than Jada Pinkett Smith. His wealth stems from a successful career as an actor, producer, and musician, and he is one of the richest actors in Hollywood.

Trivia

Jada Pinkett Smith (age 53 years old as of 2024) was born on September 18, 1971, in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Following her parents' divorce, Jada was primarily raised by her mother and grandmother, Marion Martin Banfield.

Jada was a lifelong friend of famous rap star Tupac Shakur, whom she later described as her soul mate.

Jada Pinkett has been married to actor Will Smith since 1997, and together they have two children, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith.

In 2018, Jada Smith revealed that she has alopecia areata, an autoimmune disease causing her hair loss.

Jada and her husband founded the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation in 2005. The foundation focuses on supporting youth and their families in urban cities.

She is an author who has written several books, including the memoir Worthy and a children's book, Girls Hold Up This World.

Jada Pinkett Smith's net worth reflects her success in the film industry as an actress, singer and producer. She has established multiple successful businesses, further boosting her net worth. She is also among the wealthiest Hollywood actresses.

