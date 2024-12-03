Olivia Rodrigo's net worth explained: assets, cars, and lifestyle

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest names in pop music, with millions of albums sold worldwide since she burst onto the scene with her hit song Drivers License in 2021. How much money does Olivia Rodrigo make? This article discusses Olivia Rodrigo's net worth, assets, cars, and personal information.

Multi-talented entertainer Olivia Rodrigo has earned an impressive net worth. Photo: Michael Buckner and Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The actress starred in the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark from 2016 until 2019. However, her role as Nini Salazar-Roberts in the Disney+ production High School Musical: The Musical: The Series between 2019 and 2022 made her a prominent name in acting.

Olivia Rodrigo's profile summary

Full name Olivia Isabel Rodrigo Date of birth February 20, 2003 Age 21 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Murrieta, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Between New York City and Lose Angeles, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Mixed (Filipino, German and Irish ancestry) Gender Female Height 165 cm Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Chris Rodrigo and Jennifer Rodrigo Profession Singer-songwriter and actress Education Lisa J. Mails Elementary School Dorothy McElhinney Middle School Oak Park High School Net worth Between $16 million and $25 million Social media profiles Instagram X (Twitter) Threads

Olivia broke free from her Disney star reputation in 2021 by releasing her breakout song, Drivers License. Since then, she has established herself as a reputable artist separate from her Disney image. How much money has she made thanks to her successful acting and singing career?

Olivia Rodrigo's net worth

The pop star's net worth is reported differently on various outlets. Cosmopolitan reports a value of $16 million. Other sources, including Celebrity Net Worth report a value of $25 million.

According to sources, including Lifestyle Asia, Olivia Rodrigo's net worth before her breakthrough hit Drivers License was $500,000.00.

The singer rose to fame through the Disney Channel. Photo: Vivien Killilea (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much does Olivia Rodrigo make a year?

According to MyWage.co.za her yearly income is $3,320,239.92, but this remains unconfirmed by an authority source.

How much did the SOUR tour make?

Per Pollstar News, Olivia's SOUR tour earned an average gross of $247,450.00 per show. The 2022, 13-week tour featured in North America and Europe. Each show saw an estimated 4,800 tickets sold per concert.

Olivia Rodrigo's album sales

According to BestSellingAlbums.org, the Disney star has sold over 4,504,500 albums. These figures include 3,000,000 in the United States and 600,000 in the United Kingdom. Olivia's debut album, SOUR, is her top-selling album, selling over 4,504,500 copies.

Olivia released her second studio album, Guts, on September 8, 2023. ChartMasters reports that her sophomore album sold over 890,000 units and accounting.

Her SOUR album’s success and tour have presumably significantly impacted her net worth. Photo: Christopher Polk (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Guts inspiration

The songstress spoke to The New Yorker about what inspired her second studio album and how her version of Guts differs from that of her who wrote SOUR. Olivia stated:

'Oh, my gosh, she is worlds different. I've changed so much just between the ages of seventeen and twenty. In that time period, you grow. I feel like I grew twenty-five years in three years. So, yeah, she’s vastly different.'

Olivia Rodrigo's brand deals

Although the American singer is relatively new to the celebrity world, she has already landed an impressive deal with luxury brand Lancôme. She revealed the partnership via an Instagram post on November 18, 2024.

Olivia Rodrigo's house

Olivia has a stunning home in Los Angeles valued at $3 million, and a home in New York City valued at an undisclosed amount. Her luxurious Los Angeles home was on full display during a segment of 73 questions with Vogue, with minimalist themes paired with striking colours such as teal to add to the aesthetic appeal.

What car does Olivia Rodrigo have?

Olivia Rodrigo has just one car, an SUV. Her 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Sport, valued at an estimated $100,000.00, can also be spotted in her interview with Vogue.

Personal life

Olivia Rodrigo's reported net worth, assets, and successful albums showcase the star's raw talent. What do we know about the young woman behind the public eye?

Olivia Rodrigo is known to be close to singer Conan Gray. Photo: Frazer Harrison (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Who is Olivia Rodrigo's BFF?

The actress has never publicly stated who her closest friend is. However, Olivia is known to be close with fellow American singer Conan Gray, as they are frequently pictured together and have previously spent holidays together.

Olivia is also publicly associated with actress Iris Apatow. Iris is the daughter of filmmaker Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, and Euphoria actress Maude Apatow is her older sister. The duo have been close friends publicly since 2019 and have matching heart tattoos on their index fingers.

Social media profiles

On November 21, 2024, Olivia had 38.3 million followers on Instagram and 2.2 million on her X (Twitter) page. She also has a Threads account, with 4.4 million followers on her Threads profile.

Olivia Rodrigo's net worth, assets, and successful tour showcase her talents that stretch further than the small-screen musicals that fans have come to know and love her by.

