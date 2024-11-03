Jessica Tarlov's net worth and salary: How rich is she today?

Jessica Tarlov has made a name for herself in the media landscape as a political strategist, commentator, and television personality. She is a regular contributor on Fox News, where she has appeared on shows like The Five. Jessica Tarlov's net worth has been growing as she takes on more roles in the industry.

Jessica Tarlov attends Fox News' primary election coverage at Fox News Channel Studios on March 05, 2024, in New York City (L). Photo: Roy Rochlin/Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Tarlov's net worth today reflects her achievements both academically and careerwise. She holds various qualifications, including a PhD. She was born into a politically active family, which influenced her love for politics. Her father, Mark Tarlov, used to write speeches for Supreme Court Justice Warren Burger when he was a college student.

Jessica Tarlov's profile summary

Full name Jessica Tarlov Date of birth March 9, 1984 Age 40 years old in 2024 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth New York City Current residence New York City Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m/180 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Brian McKenna (2021 to date) Children Two Parent Judith Roberts and Mark Tarlov Siblings Molly Tarlov (sister) Education Bryn Mawr College (BA in History) The London School of Economics and Political Science (MS, MSc, and PhD) Profession TV host, political strategist Employer Fox News Political party Democrat Represented by CAA (since 2022) Social media X (Twitter) LinkedIn

What is Jessica Tarlov's net worth?

The TV personality is estimated to be worth between $2 million and $4 million, according to Market Realist and Fact Profiles. She has built her wealth through her successful career as a political commentator and strategist and her work with various media outlets, including Fox News and Bustle.

What is Jessica Tarlov's salary at Fox?

Jessica Tarlov's annual salary is estimated to be between $100,000 and $200,0000, according to various sources like FameShala and Networth Mirror. The monthly pay is approximately between $8,000 and $17,000.

Jessica Tarlov's salary on The Five makes up for the majority of her income as a Fox News contributor. She also earns a substantial amount at Bustle, where she has held top positions.

Top 5 facts about Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov. Photo: Terry Wyatt on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jessica Tarlov's education

The New York native boasts of a rich academic background. From 2002 to 2006, she was enrolled at Bryn Mawr College, a private women's liberal arts college located in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History.

She is also an alumnus of The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) from where she obtained several qualifications. Between 2006 and 2007, Jessica Tarlov studied for a Master of Science in Public Policy and Administration.

From 2007 to 2008, she studied for a Master of Research in Political Science. She also enrolled for a PhD in Political Science and Government at LSE, graduating in 2012.

Jessica Tarlov hosts the Fox News 4th annual all-American Christmas Tree lighting at Fox News Channel Studios on November 20, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Tarlov's career

Tarlov has held various positions since 2007, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has been a contributor at Fox News since May 2017 and currently co-hosts The Five, a political show.

The TV personality has also been the senior vice president of overall research and consumer insight at Bustle Digital Group since February 2023. She joined the company in January 2017.

Between 2012 and 2017, Tarlov was a political strategist at Douglas Schoen LLC. She was also a graduate teaching assistant at the London School of Economics from 2008 to 2009.

She briefly worked as a communications and digital strategist at BackBoris2012. One of her first jobs was as a project manager at Merrill Lynch from June 2007 to August 2007.

Jessica currently has a representation deal with CAA after joining the agency in November 2022. While talking to USA Today in May 2017, she shared that her future plans include running for office.

I hope to be at Bustle for the foreseeable future building out the trends group and keeping up with my TV work. I think about running for office someday and I know I'll always keep my foot in the political door.

Jessica Tarlov attends the new All-American Christmas Tree lighting outside News Corporation at Fox Square on December 9, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Tarlov's age and family

The television personality is 40 years old as of 2024. She was born on March 9, 1984, in New York City to Mark Tarlov and Judith Roberts. She was raised in the Tribeca neighbourhood.

Her father, Mark, was a film producer, director, attorney, and winemaker. As a lawyer, he worked for Warner Bros. Studios, where he met Judith. Some of his notable works include producing films like Christine, Power, Serial Mom, and Cecil B. Demented.

Mark founded the Evening Land Vineyards in Oregon's Willamette Valley in 2006 and later established the Chapter 24 Vineyards. He passed away in July 2021 after battling cancer. Jessica's mother, Judith, is a screenwriter and producer known for Simply Irresistible and Temptation.

The political commentator has a younger sister called Molly. She is an actress known for her role as Sadie Saxton on the MTV series Awkward. She is married to Alexander Noyes, a trailer editor and drummer.

Where does Jessica Tarlov live?

The Five co-host currently resides in New York City with her husband, Brian McKenna. She married the hedge fund executive in May 2021.

Brian and Jessica have two children. Their first daughter, Cleo Markie McKenna, was born in December 2021. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Teddy Tarlov McKenna, in April 2024. The TV personality told the LA Times in September 2022 that becoming a mother has given her a new perspective as a liberal commentator on Fox News.

I can't be anything else but a tall Jewish girl from Tribeca – But motherhood and parenting has put a new column on the board that has made me see the world completely differently and definitely has not made me more conservative in that view whatsoever. I want more possibilities, more opportunities for the next generation.

Jessica Tarlov attends Fox News' 'The Five' at Fox News Studios on June 28, 2023, in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Tarlov's net worth has seen a notable increase as she continues to make significant strides in her career. Her insightful political analysis and engaging TV presence have made her a respected figure in the media.

