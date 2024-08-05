Jessica Tarlov's husband, net worth, and career: a detailed biography

Jessica Tarlov is an American political strategist and analyst whose influential and regular TV presence has made her a popular figure. She currently serves as co-host of The Five on Fox News, where she is known for her liberal views on political analysis and insight. Discover more about Jessica Tarlov's husband, age, career, and net worth.

Tarlov joined Fox News Channel as a contributor in 2017 and is a rotating co-host of The Five.

Source: Twitter

As a liberal co-host on The Five, Tarlov is recognized for her expertise in political analysis and her ability to engage in practical political discourse with opposing voices. The Democratic Party strategist has risen through the ranks at Fox News, serving as the liberal balance to her conservative co-hosts.

Jessica Tarlov's profile and bio summary

Full name Jessica Tarlov Gender Female Date of birth March 9, 1984 Age 40 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Manhattan, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Height 5 feet 11 inches Weight 59 kg (approx) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Body measurements 36-25-36 Parents Mark Tarlov and Judith Roberts Siblings Molly Tarlov Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Brian McKenna Children Cleo and Teddy Education Bryn Mawr College The London School of Economics and Political Science Profession Political analyst, consultant, strategist Social media X (Twitter) Net worth $3.8 million

How old is Jessica Tarlov?

Jessica (age 40 in 2024) was born on March 9, 1984, in Manhattan, New York, United States of America. She is the daughter of Mark Tarlov, an attorney and movie producer, and her mother is Judith Roberts, a writer and wine producer.

Are Jessica Tarlov and Molly Tarlov related?

Jessica's older sister is Molly Tarlov, a talented actress best known for playing Sadie Saxton on the MTV series Awkward. She was born on September 12, 1986, in Manhattan, New York. She is married to drummer Alexander Noyes.

Jessica Tarlov's education

According to her LinkedIn, Tarlov attended Bryn Mawr College, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. She later earned a master's degree in Public Policy and Administration from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Tarlov also holds a doctorate in Political Science and Government.

Who is the husband of Jessica Tarlov?

Tarlov is married to Brian McKenna. They met during the pandemic when they were neighbours in New York City. They announced their engagement in April 2021, and they married within weeks.

What is Jessica Tarlov's husband's occupation?

Brian McKenna is a hedge fund executive. Despite being married to a celebrity, he has kept most of his personal information private.

Who is Jessica Tarlov's first husband?

Tarlov was previously married to Roman Kuznetsov, a Russian Taekwondo athlete who rose to fame after winning the gold medal in the 2017 World Taekwondo Grand Prix. It is unclear when Tarlov and Roman married, but they divorced in 2019.

Jessica Tarlov's career

After graduation, Jessica worked as a project manager at Merrill Lynch in 2007. She represented the company at conferences in Paris and Brussels and discussed European Union directives. In 2017, she joined Bustle Digital Group as a senior research and consumer insight director.

She joined Fox News Channel as a contributor in 2017 and offers political analysis. Jessica is one of the liberal co-hosts of The Five, the most-watched show on cable news. She also sits alongside Sandra Smith, Peter Doocy, and John Roberts to co-host America Reports.

Previously, she was a senior strategist with Schoen Consulting, advising clients on messaging strategies. Her work helps brands and organizations put their values front and centre.

Author

Tarlov is also one of the top authors and has several publications to her credit as a co-author. She has co-written two books alongside Douglas Schoen. These are:

America in the Age of Trump: A Bipartisan Guide

America in the Age of Trump: Opportunities and Oppositions in an Unsettled World

Is Jessica Tarlov still on The Five?

Tarlov is a political strategist and commentator who has appeared on Fox News' The Five since 2017. In recent months, there have been rumours about her leaving the show. However, both Tarlov and Fox News have denied these rumours.

Who are Jessica Tarlov's children?

Tarlov and her husband, Brian McKenna, have two children. Their firstborn daughter, Cleo, was born in December 2021, and their secondborn daughter, Teddy, was born on April 15, 2024. In an interview with Carry Media in 2022, Tarlov admitted that she was petrified of how she would cope with pregnancy and her career.

On top of the usual concerns about doing your job well, being pregnant on TV is difficult. You're getting bigger, feel sluggish, and just don't feel you look your best even if you are glowing.

How tall is Jessica Tarlov?

She stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 58 kg. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair. Her other body measurements are 36-25-36 inches.

What nationality is Jessica Tarlov?

Tarlov was born in Manhattan, New York, United States. She holds American nationality.

What is Jessica Tarlov's net worth?

According to Market Realist, Tarlov's estimated net worth is $3.5 million. She derives her earnings from her career as a political strategist and analyst. Her salary as a contributor covering political analysis and insight is around $81.76 annually on Fox News.

Above is everything you would love to know about Jessica Tarlov's husband, net worth, and career. She is a political analyst, consultant and strategist and currently works as one of the regular contributors to Fox News.

