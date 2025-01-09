A look at Fantasia’s net worth: How rich is the R&B star today?
After winning the third season of American Idol, Fantasia’s career took off. She signed to J Records and released the hit song I Believe. With such success and fame, one would expect Fantasia’s net worth to range in the millions like some entertainment industry veterans.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Fantasia’s profile summary
- What is Fantasia’s net worth?
- FAQs
Fantasia Barrino is an American singer and on-screen star widely recognised for the singles Bittersweet and When I See U. Some of her accolades include a BAFTA and Grammy Award. In 2024, Time ranked Barrino among the world’s most influential people. But how have these achievements ultimately translated into Fantasia’s financial portfolio?
Fantasia’s profile summary
|Full name
|Fantasia Monique Barrino-Taylor
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|30 June 1984
|Age
|40 years old (2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Birthplace
|High Point, North Carolina, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|5’7” (170 cm)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Kendall Taylor
|Children
|3
|Parents
|Diane and Joseph Barrino
|Siblings
|3 (Xavier, Joseph and Ricco Barrino)
|Profession
|Singer, actress
|Genres
|R&B, hip-hop, gospel
|Years active
|2004-present
|Net worth
|$500,000
|Social media
|InstagramFacebook
What is Fantasia’s net worth?
According to Kahawa Tungu and Yahoo Entertainment, Fantasia is worth $500,000 as of 2024. Over the years, she has been vocal about her financial struggles and has filed for bankruptcy at least once.
During a 2023 promotion for The Color Purple movie, Barrino opened up about why she never made significant wealth despite being in showbiz for over two decades.
I was always working but could not afford pizza because I was broke. Most managers only saw an opportunity to make money off my gift.
How does Fantasia make her money?
Barrino has several income sources pouring into her net worth. Below is a breakdown of how she makes her wealth:
Singing career
Fantasia began singing when she was 5. In May 2004, she became the youngest American Idol winner. A month later, Barrino’s debut single, I Believe, peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first artist in history to achieve this with a first single.
The hit earned her three Billboard Music Awards. Fantasia’s debut studio album, Free Yourself, sold 240,000 copies in its first week and was certified Platinum in the US. Take a look at some of her most popular songs and their YouTube views as of 23 December 2024:
- Truth Is (2004) 52 million views
- Free Yourself (2004) 72 million views
- When I See U (2006) 453 million views
- Bittersweet (2010) 20 million views
- Lose to Win (2013) 76 million views
- Without Me (2013) 41 million views
Acting career
In 2004, Fantasia portrayed Aretha Franklin in American Dreams. Two years later, she played herself on a Lifetime television show based on her life. Barrino announced in February 2007 that she would star as Celie in The Color Purple.
The show recorded a $34 million jump in sales after her appearance. She reprised the role in 2023, earning an NAACP Image Award and a Golden Globe Award nomination. Here are other movies and TV shows Fantasia has starred in:
- The Simpsons (2005)
- The Fantasia Barrino Story: Life Is Not a Fairy Tale (2006)
- Fantasia For Real (2010)
- Black Girls Rock! (2010)
- Celebrities Undercover (2014)
- Joyful Noise (2016)
Fantasia’s house
Barrino paid $740,000 for a 4,541-square-foot home in North Carolina in 2004. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she sold it for $465,000 in 2018.
In 2009, her $1.3 million Charlotte mansion nearly went into foreclosure. Fantasia handed over the property to the bank in February 2013 after it failed to sell for $800,000 in 2012.
FAQs
Fantasia is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:
How old is Fantasia?
Barrino (40 as of 2024) was born on 30 June 1984 in High Point, North Carolina, USA. Her parents, Diane and Joseph Barrino, raised her alongside her three brothers, Xavier, Joseph and Ricco Barrino. Fantasia dropped out of Andrews High School after a classmate assaulted her.
Who is Fantasia’s married to?
The Looking for You hitmaker exchanged nuptials with Kendall Taylor on 18 July 2015. She previously dated former NFL player Michael Clayton.
How old is Fantasia’s husband?
The business executive (44 as of 2024) was born on 10 August 1980 in Wiesbaden, Germany. He had a troubled childhood, marred by drug abuse.
How many children does Fantasia have?
Fantasia has three kids. She welcomed her first child, Zion Quari, with ex-boyfriend Brandel Shouse when she was 17. The singer’s son with runner Antwaun Cook, Dallas Xavier, was born on 13 December 2011. Barrino and Kendall welcomed their first child, Keziah London, on 23 May 2021.
How much was Fantasia paid to do The Color Purple?
Although Fantasia’s salary for The Color Purple remains a mystery, sources like Medium estimate the amount to be between $50,000 and $100,000, considering the film’s moderate budget.
What is Fantasia doing now?
The Color Purple star is currently focused on her acting and musical career. She balances that with being a present wife and mother to her three kids.
Fantasia’s net worth does not match her successful endeavours in the entertainment industry. Although she made big bucks at the peak of her career, most of the money was spent on her extensive team, leaving her barely afloat.
