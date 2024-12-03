Luke Combs’ net worth today: How rich is the country star?

Luke Combs’ net worth has skyrocketed since he released his debut EP in 2014. From chart-topping hits like Beautiful Crazy to his rendition of Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car, he has made a name for himself in the country music circuit. But how is this reflected in his bank account? Discover Luke’s musical journey, earnings and investment projects.

Luke Combs during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival (L). The singer at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2021 (R). Photo: Gabe Ginsberg, Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Combs is an American country singer who has captured the hearts of millions with his powerful vocals and relatable lyrics. Some of his accolades include three Grammy Award nominations, two iHeart Radio music awards, and four Academy of Country Music Awards. With such career success, one question lingers: ‘How rich is the Hurricane hitmaker?’

Luke Combs’ profile summary

Full name Luke Albert Combs Gender Male Date of birth 2 March 1990 Age 34 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Huntersville, North Carolina, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennesse, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater A.C. Reynolds High School Height 5’8” (173 cm) Weight 93 kg (205 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Nicole Hocking Children 2 Parents Rhonda and Chester Combs Profession Singer-songwriter Genres Country Years active 2014-present Net worth $20 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok Facebook YouTube

Luke Combs’ net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Life & Style, Luke is worth $20 million. He has amassed this wealth from his successful 10-year-old musical career, which includes album sales, streaming royalties and touring revenue.

During a November 2019 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Combs narrated how he dropped out of the university with only 21 credit hours left to pursue music, saying:

After being in school for about five years, I realised I could get paid to do what I love most: singing. So, I booked my first show and earned $200, more than I made weekly from my two jobs. I have never looked back since.

Singer Luke Combs during the 2024 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live in Austin, Texas. Photo: Amy E. Price

Source: Original

In addition, the singer earns substantial income through merchandise sales and brand endorsement deals. Below is a breakdown of Luke’s revenue-generating channels:

Music career

Did you know that before pursuing music professionally, Luke was a bouncer? The release of his 2014 EP, The Way She Rides, launched his career. In 2016, Combs’ debut single Hurricane peaked at 46 on Hot Country Songs, earning him a record deal with Sony Music Nashville.

He released his first album, This One’s for You, to critical acclaim in 2017. It debuted at number one on Billboard's Top Country Albums in its first week.

In 2023, Luke’s version of Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car was streamed over 65 million times on Spotify in less than two months after its release. Take a look at some of Combs’ most popular songs and their YouTube views as of 1 December 2024:

Beautiful Crazy (2017) 451 million views

(2017) 451 million views She Got the Best of Me (2017) 217 million views

(2017) 217 million views When It Rains, It Pours (2017) 456 million views

(2017) 456 million views Forever After All (2019) 113 million views

(2019) 113 million views Even Though I’m Leaving (2019) 116 million views

(2019) 116 million views The Kind of Love We Make (2022) 89 million views

Luke Combs during the 58th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in 2024. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

How much does Luke Combs make a year?

As documented by Billboard, Luke made $9.2 million in 2020. He bagged $5.5 million from streaming, $874.7k from sales, $1.8 million from publishing, and $1 million from touring.

The Dive hitmaker reportedly earned between $561,900 and $742,500 in 2021 and between $660,100 and $872,300 in 2022.

How much does Luke Combs charge for a show?

For his first show in a bar, the singer charged $1 per ticket. Nowadays, Luke Combs’ earnings from a concert could purportedly be in the seven digits.

However, not all the revenue goes into his pocket, as he must also pay other team members. The cost of booking Combs varies depending on several variables, including the event’s location and length.

How many Grammys does Luke Combs have?

Although Luke has yet to win a Grammy Award, he has received three nominations as a solo artist. He has won a Billboard Music Award six times and is a nine-time Country Music Association Award recipient.

Sony Music Entertainment sponsored Luke’s 2023 US Stadium Tour Flyaway, while Citi Entertainment sponsored his tour to Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. In 2022, the rich country singer partnered with Miller Lite.

Singer Luke Combs during the 54th Annual CMA Awards at Nashville’s Music City Center in 2020. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Source: Getty Images

Their agreement involved a limited edition can with Luke’s design and a hat featuring his vintage style. The Tomorrow Me star has also worked with Columbia Sportswear, Crocs and Bass Pro Shop.

Luke Combs’ house

Luke may be among the most celebrated country music artists now, but he does not exactly live like one. The down-to-earth star lives with his family in a modest two-bedroom home in Nashville. According to Taste of Country, his wife revealed their intention of building and relocating to a bigger house during a 2023 Instagram Q&A.

FAQs

In 2024, Combs raised over $24 million for Hurricane Helene relief. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Luke Combs?

Luke Combs’ parents, Rhonda and Chester Combs, welcomed their only child on 2 March 1990 in Huntersville, North Carolina, USA. The singer is 34 years old as of 2024.

Who is Luke Combs’ wife?

The Better Together hitmaker started dating Nicole Hocking in early 2016. They got engaged in November 2018 and exchanged nuptials on 1 August 2020.

Nicole and Luke Combs during the 2023 BMI Country Awards at BMI in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Erika Goldring

Source: Getty Images

How many kids does Luke Combs have?

Nicole and Luke’s first child (Tex) was born on 19 June 2022. They welcomed their second son (Beau) on 15 August 2023.

How did Luke Combs become famous?

The North Carolina native rose to stardom thanks to his distinctive voice, authentic storytelling and chart-topping singles.

Luke Combs’ net worth is a testament to his natural talent and strategic career moves. The millions in his bank account prove that his decision to abandon school for a musical career paid off.

